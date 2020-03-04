The next phase of the Henry Drive construction project will begin Mar. 7. This phase will run from the roundabout at Ray Road to the Kansas River bridge.
During construction, traffic will be limited to one lane through the work zone, controlled by traffic signals. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to consider alternate routes during construction.
This work should be complete by the end of April. Henry Drive provides access to Fort Riley from I-70. The Visitor Control Center off Henry Drive at Exit 301, I-70, will remain open during the project.