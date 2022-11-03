Kim Zito has outpaced incumbent state Rep. Mike Dodson, R-Manhattan, in campaign contributions, thanks in large part to money from a state Democrat group.
Zito received $38,109.95 from July 22 to Oct. 27, which was $10,834.95 more than Dodson.
The candidates for the Kansas House 67th District race on Monday filed their campaign finance reports with the Kansas Secretary of State’s office. The reports deals with donations and expenditures from July 22 to Oct. 27.
Nearly half of Zito’s contributions came from Kansans for a Democratic House, a party committee that contributed a total of $17,000.
She also received $500 contributions from Everytown for Gun Safety AF of New York ($500), IBEW PAC Educational Fund of Washington, D.C. ($500), Kansas Sierra Club PAC of Overland Park ($500), Pipefitters Local Union of Kansas City, Mo. ($500), Carpenters Council of St. Louis, Mo. ($500), Kansas AFL/CIO of Topeka ($500), Smart TD PAC of Topeka ($500), and United Democrats of Kansas of Lawrence ($500).
Other $500 contributions from individuals came from Beth Bird of Manhattan ($500), Daniel Bird of Manhattan ($500), Joe Edmunds of Manhattan ($500), Robin Edmunds of Manhattan ($500), Beth Ellyn McClendon of Lawrence ($500), Brian McClendon of Lawrence ($500), Dan Swenson of Manhattan ($500), Kathy Swenson of Manhattan ($500), and Linda Thurston of Manhattan ($500).
She also received contributions from the Riley County Democratic Party ($250) and state Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan ($200).
Zito started the period with $3,909.60 and spent $21,723.09. She still has $20,296.46.
Mike Dodson received $27,275 from July 22 to Oct. 27.
Dodson received contributions of $500 or more from Lee Borck and Jackie Hartman Borck of Great Bend ($1,000), Tom and Barbara Holcombe of Overland Park ($1,000), Roger and Connie Sink of Manhattan ($1,000), Tracy and Barbara Anderson of Manhattan ($500), Dale and Susanne Bradley of Manhattan ($500), Marcia Colbert of Manhattan ($500), Marty Vanier of Manhattan ($500), Charles and Susan Grier of Manhattan ($500), Vern and Lane Henricks of Manhattan ($500), Julie A. Hostetler of Manhattan ($500), H. Phillip Howe of Manhattan ($500), Ward and Brenda Morgan of Manhattan ($500) and Frederick Willich of Manhattan ($500).
Other $500 contributions from groups came from Freestate PAC of Belleville ($500), Kansas Bankers Association PAC of Topeka ($500), Kansas Realtors PAC of Topeka ($500), KS Chamber of Commerce PAC of Topeka ($500), Kansas Livestock Association of Topeka ($500), KS Rural Independent Telecoms PAC of Topeka ($500), West Gardner Solar of Juno Beach, Florida ($500), Kansas Farm Bureau Vote of Manhattan ($500), Restoring Our Nation PAC of Wichita ($500), Lewis Legal News of Olathe ($500), KS State Farm Insurance Agents PAC of Topeka ($500), and Farmers Employee and Agent PAC of Oklahoma City ($500).
He also received contributions from Riley County attorney Barry Wilkerson ($100), and Manhattan city commissioners Mark Hatesohl ($100), John Matta and his wife, Karin ($150), and Wynn Butler and his wife, Mary Ann ($200).
Dodson listed $2,950.37 worth of in-kind contributions from himself for campaign reception catering and room rental at Colbert Hills.
Dodson started the period with $6,203.21 and spent $9,117.48. He still has $24,360.73.