Democrat Kim Zito, who is running for Kansas House District 67, confirmed Tuesday that she made a Facebook post last year in which she said she wanted the Catholic Church to "go extinct."
But she claims that the comment is now being taken out of context. The election is next week.
“I want to see the Catholic Church go extinct,” she wrote in a post dated March 15, 2021. She said she hasn't taken down the post but has since changed her privacy settings so that only friends can see it. The post is not viewable by the general public on her Facebook account.
“It was a post when the Vatican made a statement that they would not marry LGBTQ people,” Zito told The Mercury in an interview Tuesday. She's referring to an announcement by Pope Francis that the church cannot bless same-sex marriages.
Zito also said she hardly believes any one person can make anything “go extinct.” She also said that she grew up Catholic but walked away from the church because of its coverups of child sex abuse in the Boston Diocese.
Zito said that she made her Facebook private because of things being taken out of context from her account.
“There is nothing that I am ashamed of that I have written," she said. "People might not agree with it, and that is their right, and they can totally judge me on what I wrote. I’m not ashamed of anything I’ve written because it was all on the side of justice and compassion.”