Manhattan is paved with history.
Douglass Center director Dave Baker said four buildings are left standing from the original African American community along Yuma Street in the city.
The red-brick Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church at 401 Yuma and the Second Baptist Church, also called the Pilgrim Baptist, at 831 Yuma are two of them. Both buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places — and now, so is the street they reside on.
The National Register of Historic Places officially listed a portion of Yuma Street from 9th to 10th streets as a significant historic site on Jan. 3. In November, the Kansas Historical Society placed the road along the southern edge of Manhattan on the Register of Historic Kansas Places.
Jamee Fiore, national register coordinator with the Kansas Historical Society, said the nomination for Yuma Street to appear on the state register was based on a theme of civil rights and social history within Manhattan.
“It’s an underrepresented history,” Fiore said. “We have a few cities that have put together historical context for their Black communities, and Manhattan is one of them.”
According to a 2008 book tracing the history of African Americans in Manhattan by the late Geraldine Baker Walton, Exoduster families joined abolitionists to settle in the Flint Hills toward the end of the 19th century. According to the Kansas Historical Society, 627 African Americans lived in Kansas in 1860. That number grew to more than 17,000 by 1870. By the time Kansas State College, which later became Kansas State University, had its first Black graduate in 1899, more than 50,000 African Americans lived in the state.
Baker, a Manhattan native and civil rights advocate, said Yuma Street used to be one of the main thoroughfares in the city before Fort Riley Boulevard came in the late 1980s. He remembers the Rock Island Railroad line that sat where the boulevard is now located. Baker said officials with federal urban renewal programs came to Manhattan in the late 1970s and bought a lot of the properties in the Black community in an effort to revitalize them, but it ultimately contributed to the area dwindling into the 1980s.
“When I grew up here,” Baker said, “from Manhattan Avenue clear down to the Hilton Hotel, this south quarter of the city was all African American. Yuma Street was the main street; we did not live past Main Street.”
Baker left Manhattan in 1984 — after coaching six years at K-State as the first Black head baseball coach in the history of the conference — to continue his career at Bacone College in Muskogee, Oklahoma. He said Manhattan was “very segregated” up until the late 1980s.
The history of the street, and the buildings on it, are rich. Baker spoke to The Mercury from inside the Douglass Community Center, another of the four remaining historic buildings on the street. The Douglass Center was built in 1942 for an entirely different function.
“In this particular building, (Black) USO soldiers would be dropped off here on Friday and Saturday nights,” Baker said, “because this was the Black community, and of course white soldiers went downtown to the community house. The government at the time had a ‘separate but equal’ doctrine, and of course that’s long gone, but after the city got the Douglass Center, it became a hub for the Black community, and it was for many years.”
Baker was born in 1943, a year after the Douglass Center was built. He moved back to Manhattan in 2011, and he said the town was “completely changed” from his time growing up.
“The Black community had pretty much everything back in those days,” Baker said. “There were three grocery stores here. … and then when segregation of schools changed (in 1954), that’s when things really started to change here.”
Baker, who will turn 80 this year, said he spent a lot of time in the Douglass Center as a child, playing basketball on the gym court inside and swimming in the building’s pool that no longer exists. The hardwood floors of the court are original to the building and have been well-kept over the decades.
Across Yuma Street from the Douglass Center, and also on the Kansas historic register, is the brick-built Douglass School. The school was named after abolitionist Frederick Douglass but was mistakenly dedicated without the second “s” in Douglass’ name.
The idea for the school came about in 1903 because a Black grammar teacher in Manhattan named Eli Freeman lobbied for a separate school for African American students. At the time, Black and white students attended the same school but in separate classrooms. Freeman argued a segregated school would better allow Black students to succeed. The school opened Jan. 4, 1904, and had 60 students. Baker attended elementary grades at the Douglass School, which was closed after the 1962-63 school year.
Fiore said the difference between the Kansas historic register and the national register is one of flexibility. A historic property must have documented importance to history and physical remnants from its time; the federal register of historic places is stricter in the requirements a property must meet to be considered “historic.” Fiore said a property may not be admitted to the national register if it lacks some “historic character,” but the same property may still go on the Kansas register if there’s enough documentation of the site’s background.
Fiore said documenting places like Yuma Street makes history more accessible to more people.
“Working with underrepresented communities to share their history is really important,” Fiore said.
Fiore said the historical society is working with other groups, including Hispanic and LGBTQ+ communities, to document their histories in Kansas.
Baker said the city of Manhattan treats its minority populations better today thanks to the growth of Kansas State University and Fort Riley.
“When I grew up here, the soldiers weren’t welcome in Manhattan as they are today,” Baker said. “It’s honestly, truly, not the same place I grew up in. When I left here, I had no intentions of coming back, because I knew how it was. But I will tell you, if you have the opportunity to travel and live other places, and have something to compare, then you know how good (Manhattan) is.”