It’s been a tough year.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed life as we knew it, and the genesis of its impact in Manhattan was March 2020.
That was when the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic. That was when schools and universities stopped in-person classes. That was when the Manhattan area confirmed its first case. That was when the governor declared a stay-at-home order.
Life hasn’t been the same since, and quite frankly, it may never be exactly the same again.
As we all reflect on a year unlike any other, The Mercury will use its weekend editions in March to publish stories that answer some of the lingering questions. Where do we stand? What have we learned? How will we remember?
We also want to hear from you. Even though we’ve spent more time apart, we’ve all gone through this pandemic together.
You know the frustration of not being able to see your loved ones. You may know how it feels when the virus is in your system. You may even know the ultimate pain of losing a loved one because of COVID-19.
We’re interested in continuing to hear your stories. Reach out to us on social media. Email us at news@themercury.com. Give us a call at 785-776-2300.
As we journey through the rest of this pandemic, The Mercury knows the importance of reliable information and human connection, and we’ll continue to provide stories that reflect both values to the best of our ability.
Stay safe, and take care.