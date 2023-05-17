The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday named Commissioner Wynn Butler mayor pro tem.
The position was open because former commissioner Usha Reddi, who had been mayor pro tem, took a state senator position and resigned from the commission.
The commission voted unanimously for Butler.
Butler served as mayor from 2014-2015 and 2021.
Aggieville walkway
City commissioners also unanimously approved a trash relocation plan and pedestrian walkway construction in Aggieville between Rally House and Goodcents.
Trash dumpsters are laid out across Aggieville which leads to congestion in alleys and walkways. The city commissioners in 2022 authorized a design of the alley behind Rally House, running between it and Goodcents north and south from Triangle Park toward the parking garage, that would allow officials to move the dumpsters and make it a better walkway.
The dumpsters will move to a central spot, enclosed and hidden behind a wall, near the walkway in a space behind Rally House.
The city government will spend $1.24 million on the new walkway and a trash enclosure.
The alley project calls for a smoother walkway with lights and seating.
The entire project is estimated to be done in late October. Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers said the end goal will be to provide better communal trash options like this for all of Aggieville.
Funding requests
Commissioners also approved giving $250,000 to the Elevate Fund’s program to help support entrepreneurial endeavors for local businesses.
Elevate is an initiative of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce. The fund plans to offer a revolving loan program that will have more than $1 million available to Manhattan startups and small businesses.
The organization plans to ask for another $250,000 installment at the end of the year to use in 2024.
The Manhattan Technical College requested funding for an Advanced Technology Center. This would cost the city $1 million, as five installments of $200,000.
With this new building and programs, college officials predict enrollment will increase by 300 students.
Butler said this was a safe investment for the city. The commission took no action on the item.
