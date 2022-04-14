Ninety-three-year-old Mildred Schindler Janzen said she wanted to share her story of surviving the end of WWII with future generations.
“I was 88, and I was the last surviving member of my family,” Janzen said. “I started writing this story for my grandchildren.”
Janzen and her daughter, Susan Nickerson, spoke to an audience of about 30 people Wednesday at the Riley County Seniors’ Services Center. Janzen’s memoir, “Surviving Hitler, Evading Stalin: One Woman’s Remarkable Escape from Nazi Germany,” was published last fall. The book chronicles Janzen’s experiences as a teenage refugee who came to the United States alone in the final days of WWII.
Linda Weis of Manhattan introduced Janzen and said she thought her book “should be made into a movie.”
“I felt like I was with her,” Weis said. “She is such an extraordinary woman, at 93. I’m 83, and she puts me to shame.”
Janzen was born Mildred Schindler on a farm near Great Bend in March 1929. At just 6 months old, she moved back to Germany with her parents and brother to run the family farm in Radach, now located in Poland along the western border. Janzen said her parents did not like Adolf Hitler or what he was doing but never spoke with her about anything going on. Her parents, Fritz and Anna, were married in the U.S., and therefore Janzen had an American birth certificate.
After World War II, the Soviet Union, which had first attacked Poland as Hitler’s ally in 1939, seized the entire Polish territory.”
“The Russians came on February 1, 1945, … and they told us to leave in two hours,” Janzen said. “If you’re asked to leave your home in two hours, what would you take? We took some clothes and food.”
After being driven from her home, Janzen and her family joined a slow caravan of refugees on their way to a displaced persons camp in Russia. Her father already had been taken by Russian soldiers.
“My father, of course, he did not come back,” Janzen said. “My mother said, ‘I wish he had died, so we could’ve buried him.’ But we don’t know, he was probably just laying in a ditch somewhere.”
Janzen’s birth certificate and other important family documents were buried in the basement under the brick floor. After two months, she returned to their home to find it had been crudely converted into a laundry facility.
“There was a big hole in the roof of the house … and holes drilled in the basement floor, to let water run out,” Janzen said. “So, the birth certificate was practically in shreds, but that’s all I had.”
Janzen’s aunt who lived near Great Bend procured a new copy of her birth certificate from the local courthouse and mailed it to Europe. After spending a year and a half in the Russian camp collecting the necessary paperwork to leave, Janzen was able to make her way to Kansas at 17 years old to be with her extended family. Seven years later, her mother and brother would move back to the U.S. When she started high school, she said she was already behind the other students.
“I had to learn English,” Janzen said. “All the words I knew were, ‘yes,’ ‘no,’ and ‘eggs.’”
Janzen said she had to start high school at 18 in a class of 14-year-olds in the rural community of Lorraine. At age 21, she voted for the first time as an American citizen — a full year before she graduated high school.
“There were only eight of us in the class,” Janzen said.
During high school, she met and married a farmer named Leon Janzen. They had four children. Janzen worked at Lorraine State Bank for more than 30 years before she and Leon both retired in 2005. Leon Janzen died in 2019.
Mississippi-based writer Sherye Green partnered with Janzen to write the book that same year. Green became friends with Janzen’s cousin in 2010 during a guided tour of southern Germany and Austria, and they remained in touch. In May 2019, Janzen’s daughter, Karen, told their cousin about seeking an author to help Janzen write her story. That message was relayed to Green, who then flew to Kansas to interview Janzen for the book.
Janzen’s memoir won the 2020 and 2021 Sunny Award from Sunbury Press and was a 2021 American Book Fest best book award finalist. It also won a silver medal in the 2022 Illumination Book Awards. Additionally, Janzen received the National Medal of Honor from the Daughters of the American Revolution.