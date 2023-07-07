Military specialists were called in today to dispose of a live 75-millimeter artillery shell from WWII found in the middle of Olathe.
The explosive was found around noon off of 119th Street at 121st Street and Nelson Road by construction excavators while clearing undeveloped land. No evacuations were needed during removal due to the site’s location, authorities said.
Fire Department Captain Mike Hall said the shell was uncovered from under a thick layer of timber; it’s unclear how the shell got to where it was found, although the rust and aging of the metal suggests it had been there awhile, he said.
According to the Olathe Fire Department, the department, the ATF and members of Fort Riley’s 774th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company worked together to move the shell off of the woodland area. That same company will render the explosive safe at a safe location.
Hall said the fire department is trained for these situations and deals with similar issues several times per year.
“Typically when we come across something like that it’s when a family member is cleaning out grandpa’s house and they come across a shell like that ... that somehow the person was able to acquire at some point in their lives,” Hall said.
He said every time military ordnance is dealt with the department works with Fort Riley to take care of the issue.
He said in the case of this artillery shell, while it was technically live, it would have had to be struck in a specific manner to make it explode.