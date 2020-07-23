Dave Colburn, a former Manhattan-Ogden school board member, announced Thursday his intention to run a write-in campaign on the Democratic ticket for the District 6 Kansas Board of Education seat.
He said he had considered running in the past but declined until he had several people call him Wednesday after the state board of education, with a 5-5 vote, rejected Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order to delay opening schools until after Labor Day. The order required a simple majority for approval.
“After the most recent decision to not delay school reopening teachers, parents, community leaders, and healthcare experts have been reaching out to me asking if I would serve on the state board of education, if they wrote my name on their primary ballot,” Colburn said. “I said yes with no hesitation.”
Deena Horst of Salina has held the seat since 2013. The position covers 62 school districts in north central and northeast Kansas, including those in Riley, Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee and Geary counties. Horst voted against Kelly’s order on Wednesday.
Horst has no Republican primary opponent and no Democrat has filed to run against her.
“Despite being unopposed on the ballot, the drumbeat of dissatisfaction from constituents with the incumbent is nearly deafening,” he said in a press release. “This very narrow window before the primary election creates a situation where the only option for voters to express their frustration is by a write-in option. If enough voters elect to write-in a candidate in the primary that candidate will appear on the ballot in November against the unopposed incumbent.”
Colburn said it is his understanding that he needs to get a minimum of 5,000 votes in the primary election on the Democratic ticket to be on the general election ballot in November as the Democratic nominee.
Officials from the Kansas Secretary of State’s office were not immediately available for comment.
Colburn is a graduate of Kansas State University. He and his wife, Sandy, have lived in Manhattan for more than 40 years. Their three daughters attended USD 383 schools. He was a school board member for that district from April 2003 until January of this year.
He said among those who are supportive of his campaign is former Kansas Gov. John Carlin, a Democrat.
“I’ve been impressed with Mr. Colburn’s dedication to the region as a non-partisan leader,” Carlin said in a press release. “The State Board of Education needs to lead with courage and unity in the face of a global pandemic. Writing in Dave Colburn on this primary ballot will give voters in the sixth district a choice in November.”