Two workers suffered minor injuries after a 20-foot-by-20-foot portion of Hale Library’s third floor collapsed onto the second floor.
Officials said at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday, two contract employees were hurt after the new floor, which was being poured by contractors, collapsed. The workers were treated by emergency personnel at the scene and returned to work.
Construction workers are still trying to determine what caused the collapse, and work has stopped in that area of the library. Meanwhile, work continues on other projects around the building.
Hale, K-State’s central library, has been closed since a 2018 attic fire caused significant smoke damage, in addition to subsequent water damage from firefighting efforts. Officials estimate cleaning and restoration of the building will ultimately cost nearly $90 million, although insurance will cover approximately $80 million.
Prior to the pandemic, which shut down campus operations through fall, the library had gradually reopened its bottom floors and had been scheduled to open its second floor after spring break. Officials hope to open the rest of the building’s floors by the end of 2020, although the historic 1927 Farrell Library portion of the building won’t open until early 2021.