In a trial in Riley County District Court on Tuesday, a woman who was the victim of attempted murder acted out with the prosecutor her account of what happened.

While driving on Kansas Highway 18 between Ogden and Manhattan Oct. 10, 2021, Kaleigh Dooley, 37, of Manhattan, said her ex-boyfriend, Torrey Lindsay, 39, of Junction City, pulled up alongside her car and shot at her through his passenger side window.