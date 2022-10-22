Survivors of a fatal August crash are suing a Manhattan concrete company and a truck driver over an incident that killed a Wamego man and his son.
Jillian Tinkel of Wamego, and Megan Schindler of St. Marys, filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Douglas County District Court against Midwest Concrete Materials Inc., and the driver, Mark Stanwix, 44, of Lecompton.
The lawsuit alleges that Stanwix was negligent in the operation of his semi-truck and trailer, which rear-ended the vehicles of the Tinkel family and Schindler, resulting in the death of Tinkel’s husband, Randy, 37, and her 7-year-old son, Korbin. The lawsuit also alleges that Stanwix was using his phone while driving the Midwest Concrete truck at 67 mph with cruise control on.
The crash occurred on Aug. 11 near Highway 24 and Airport Road east of Wamego
In the lawsuit, Tinkel, 36, and Schindler, 34, seek a jury trial and damages in excess of $75,000 for the deaths of Randy and Korbin Tinkel along with the personal injuries to them and Tinkel’s 2-year-old son, Krew.
“I want to thank my family, friends, Wamego Public Schools, and the Wamego community, for the outpouring of love and support my son and I have received during this horrific tragedy, and for the respect that the community and press has shown for our privacy during this very difficult time,” Tinkel said in a written statement. “My heart is broken. No one should ever lose loved ones like this.”
Pottawatomie County attorney Sherri Schuck confirmed in late August that Stanwix is charged with six felonies, including two counts of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of aggravated battery, and a single count of obstruction. He is also charged with reckless driving and texting while driving.
Stanwix posted a $25,000 bond. A status conference in the criminal case is set for 10 a.m. Nov. 29 with Judge Erich Campbell.
“Today, we are taking the first steps to obtain justice for Jillian Tinkel and her family,” Thomas Dickerson, Tinkel’s attorney, said in a written statement. “We believe that this truck collision was preventable, and we will uncover the truth about what caused this collision to occur. Only a Kansas jury is going to be able to fully right this wrong, and we look forward to presenting this case to a Kansas jury, so that those responsible are held fully accountable for this terrible tragedy.”
Tinkel is represented by Dickerson Oxton of Kansas City, Mo., and Schindler is represented by Dollar Burns Becker Hershewe of Kansas City, Mo.
Schindler’s attorney, Joshua Becker, wasn’t immediately available for comment. Midwest Concrete told The Mercury that it couldn’t “comment on any pending litigation.”
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Midwest Concrete semi-truck driven by Stanwix plowed into an SUV and a pick-up truck from behind. Those vehicles were waiting to make a left turn to go east on Highway 24.
The SUV came to rest on its side, north of the highway, while the pickup rolled onto its top.
Randy, who drove the pick-up, died at the scene. Jillian was transported to Wamego Health Center with serious injuries. Korbin and Krew were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, where Korbin died days later from injuries.
Schindler, the SUV driver, was transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka, sustaining serious injuries.
Authorities reported everyone wore seatbelts except Randy and Jillian Tinkel.