A Manhattan woman was injured after her mail delivery truck crashed with another vehicle in northwest Manhattan Tuesday.
Riley County police officers responded to a report of an injury crash near the intersection of Kimball and Browning Avenues at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2017 Toyota Highlander driven by Darryl Williams, 49, of Manhattan, and a U.S. Postal Service truck driven by Kristin Berg, 28, of Manhattan had crashed.
Emergency responders took Berg to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of her injuries, where she was later released.
Police closed Kimball Avenue from Browning Avenue to Kenmar Drive for about 30 minutes as officials worked at the scene.