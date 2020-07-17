Doctors on Thursday discharged a Manhattan woman who had spent 47 days hospitalized because of the coronavirus.
Doctors, nurses and staff at Ascension Via Christi Hospital lined the hallway near the building’s patient entrance to congratulate Lisiana Lucios Micky, 44, after her battle with the virus while her family waited at the end of the line.
As soon as the crowd caught sight of her being pushed through in a wheelchair, it erupted in cheers and applause. Balloons and flowers followed close behind the mini procession.
When Lisiana reached her husband, Staro Micky, the couple immediately embraced in a tight hug. She couldn’t wait to hug her son next and almost jumped out of the wheelchair to do so.
While Lisiana focused on being reunited with her family, Staro thanked the hospital employees for caring for his wife.
“We’re very excited,” he said. “It’s been a long time. It’s been a month (since we’ve seen each other) … It was really hard when she was away through all this.”
Staro said he contracted the virus first, but his symptoms were milder so he was able to recover from home. However, Lisiana cared for him during that time, which is when she also contracted the virus.
When her symptoms, including coughing, worsened, she was admitted to the hospital in late May where she had remained until Thursday afternoon. After Lisiana had been on a ventilator for several weeks, officials, who hadn’t yet identified her, announced that she was off the device, which helped her breathe.
Staro said others in similar situations should keep faith.
“Just pray and you can get through it,” he said.