Witnesses who took the stand Friday in the first day of the murder trial for Richard Goens described hearing a gunshot.
Goens is charged in the 2019 killing of Tanner Zemecnik, 24.
Goens, Manhattan, who was 31 at the time of the crime, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm, and distribute/possess with intent to distribute. He allegedly shot and killed Zamecnik during an attempted robbery under the guise of a marijuana sale.
Three others charged in the case are Shamar Sutton and brothers Dylan and Jaylon Hitsman. The Hitsmans previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges. Sutton faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm.
The jury trial began before Riley County Judge Grant Bannister Friday with an opening statement from prosecuting attorney Trinity Muth, who described how Goens and Dylan Hitsman had planned to rob Zamecnik. Nick Heiman, the defense attorney representing Goens, elected not to make an opening statement at the beginning of the trial.
The shooting occurred at 9:45 p.m. at Park Place Apartments in the 1400 block of Cambridge Place on Nov. 1, 2019. According to the prosecutor, Dylan and Jaylon Hitsman were in the car during the deal. Goens then went to up Zamecnik’s car to get the marijuana and had a gun with him. When Goens reached the car and asked for the marijuana, Zamecnik put the car in reverse and began to straighten the car’s wheel out, and that is when Goens allegedly shot Zamecnik. Goens shot Zamecnik on his left side near his armpit.
After Zamecnik was shot, he hit a parked Jeep Wrangler, pushing the Jeep over the curb and into the side of the apartment complex.
The first witness for the prosecution was Micke Ramirez, a resident at Park Place during the time of the shooting. Ramirez said he heard a loud popping sound and saw a car speed across a parking lot. He did not see the parked car from his angle.
Riley County Police Officer Wesley Ulmer also took to the witness stand. When Ulmer responded that night, he said there were reports of gunshots and an injury accident at the same address when it popped up on his screen in his car. When Ulmer arrived on the scene, he began assisting Officer Samuel Shubert with life-saving support for Zamecnik until medical services arrived.
While assisting Zamecnik, Ulmer found marijuana on his person. Ulmer said he began setting a perimeter so the scene would not be contaminated, collected Zamecnik’s cell phone, and found a bullet casing from a 9mm gun in the parking lot.
Witness Jaden Jeffery, who previously lived at the apartment complex, also took the stand. He told the jury that he was taking his dog outside when he heard a gunshot. Jeffery looked and saw a car (Zamecnik’s) lurch forward a few feet and then speed up and strike a Jeep Wrangler, which stuck the side of the apartment complex.
Jeffery said he called the police and went to the car’s passenger side because Zamecnik’s on-and-off girlfriend, Courtney Yowell, was yelling for help. Jeffery then had neighbors call officials to respond to the incident. Jeffery also said he saw two people run from the scene. Jeffery then talked to the police. In court, Jeffery said he wanted to speak to the police after the incident.
“I wanted to tell someone so the crime wouldn’t go unpunished,” he said.
Courtney Yowell, Zamecniks’s girlfriend, was called to the witness stand. Yowell said she was in the car during the time of the drug deal and suffered an ankle injury from the car crash. In previous testimony, Yowell told police that she had not been in the car at the time of the incident.
During cross-examination, Heiman asked Yowell if Goens had asked or demanded the marijuana from Zamecnik. She said he asked. Heiman asked Yowell to describe the man who came to the car, and she said he was dressed in dark clothing with a scruffy beard.
The trial will continue Monday; it is expected to go through Jan. 15.