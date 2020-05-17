When the Platt family gave away their garden plot at the UFM community garden, it had been because they figured they wouldn’t have as much time to use it.
Of course, that was before the pandemic, and now the family (but especially the kids, Hayden and Kenley) had a lot of time on their hand, but no garden plot.
So when the opportunity to help out with Manhattan Catholic Schools’ victory garden arose, the family was more than eager to come back and visit the school the kids hadn’t been to since March, even if was only on the outside of the building.
They were ready to grow.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Hayden said.
Victory gardens trace back to World War II, when governments around the world encouraged private households to grow as much of their own food as possible to decrease pressure on the food supply for war use. They touted these self-made gardens as critical contributions to the war effort, and the gardens grew to become symbols of sustainability and self-reliance.
Fast forward three quarters of a century, and the world is fighting another war — one against a different enemy. While families made different sacrifices back then, today’s fight asks that families give up on their idea of what normal life looks like, and by way of that, what a normal education might be.
The idea for the MCS victory garden came from science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and math (STREAM) teacher Patsy Johnson, who wanted to keep the school’s garden in continued use even though students have long been away from the school. This week marks the end of her first year at the school, having come to Kansas from Florida.
“I learned that pretty much everyone here in Kansas is a natural gardener, so why not go with that?” she said.
To be clear, the school garden has existed for many years. But as Johnson thought about how to integrate it into her lessons earlier in the school year, she took her hands-off approach to the garden and let the students figure out how to solve some of the issues the garden had. The first issue during the year was the garden had too many tomato plants, with enough tomatoes to probably feed all of Manhattan, she joked. Those tomatoes led to a rat problem in the garden.
So she asked her students, how could they solve this STREAM problem?
“That’s when the kids came up with the whole salsa idea, and we also made spaghetti sauce too,” she said. The school would use some of those products in the cafeteria, while excess salsa was donated to the local food bank. “Everything here starts off with a problem, and we talk about how we can solve it them. They solve the problems, and I’m just a guide.”
Since the start of the pandemic, Johnson has worked to clear and prepare the 13 garden plots in a fenced-in tract of land behind the school. A garage owned by the school makes up one side of the garden, and Johnson painted that wall with chalk paint to allow teachers, students and other family members to write inspirational messages on what victory means to them.
“There is hope,” she said. “We are going to survive this, and we can start these victory gardens to show that there’s hope, and we’re going to plant things and we’re just waiting for things to reopen. We’re still here, and we’re going to keep planting and growing and donating and doing what we did before and encouraging people to think about what this victory garden means to them.”
To date, several of the school’s families have been excited to be part of the summer gardening project, Johnson said, and she estimates she’ll have to divide some of the plots. One of the plots is already reserved for the preschool kids to investigate how pumpkins decompose and to look at other gardening materials using small magnifying glasses scattered about the garden.
Families also stagger their visits to the garden, to maintain social distancing recommendations. But that means the families can make a bonding trip out of their visits out to the garden, Johnson said. She said she’s seen a more wholesome attitude to family activities in general since the pandemic started, and maybe later in the summer, when the pandemic hopefully subsides, the school can host grill cookouts by the garden.
“You have to look at the good of this too, and it has brought us closer together,” she said. “I want to keep that momentum going afterward.”
The Platt family loves gardening so much that they signed up to come out twice a week. They planted tomatoes and cucumbers, and on Thursday afternoon, the family came out to water its plants in case thunderstorms didn’t materialize later (they did).
“I think it gives them a sense of community, even if they aren’t together. They can talk about it in their Zoom meetings or when they visit with their friends on Facetime,” the kids’ mother, Gina, said.
“I hope that people see this, and they know they can have hope and they can get out and do something like this too,” Kenley said.