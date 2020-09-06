Fewer people will be able to see K-State football play in person this fall, but that doesn’t mean Wildcat fans have to sit out game day.
K-State’s first game is at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 12. K-State Athletics is only allowing 25% capacity at games this season, but there are lots of ways you can show your team spirit and recreate some of the experience at home.
DECORATIONS
Hang up that K-State flag. Pull out K-State blankets. Try to find ways you can have as many Powercats in the room as possible. And make sure you’re dressed for the occasion with K-State gear, too.
Your grocery store probably has cups and plates to add even a little more purple to your day.
HOW TO WATCH
The Wildcats’ first match up is against Arkansas State and will air on FS1. For broadcast information on future games, check kstatesports.com.
FOOD
When creating your game day menu, try a recipe from “Teatime to Tailgates: 150 Years at the K-State Table,” a cookbook written by Jane P. Marshall, an emeritus faculty member at K-State.
MARY ICE’S TURKEY CHILI
2 pounds ground turkey breast
1 medium onion, chopped
1 medium green pepper, chopped
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 1/2 teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper
2 15-ounce cans black beans, drained and rinsed
2 15-ounce cans petite diced tomatoes
1 6-ounce can tomato paste
64 ounces tomato juice
Spray a large skillet with cooking spray and brown together the turkey, onion, green pepper and garlic.
Add the chili powder and ground pepper. Add black beans, diced tomatoes and tomato paste. Stir well. Transfer to a large pot or crock pot and stir in the tomato juice, mixing thoroughly. Heat to the desired temperature before serving.
DRINKS
This blueberry margarita recipe will bring a purple hue to your cocktail menu.
BLUEBERRY MARGARITA
2 ounces tequila
1 ounce cointreau
1/2 ounce agave nectar
1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
1/2 ounce simple syrup
12-15 blueberries
Pour tequila, agave nectar and lime juice into shaker with ice. Then muddle blueberries in separate glass, with simple syrup if needed. Fewer berries are needed if they are especially juicy, more if they are less juicy. Add muddled bueberries to shaker and shake. Add cointreau and shake again. Double strain into glass filled with ice. If you desire, garnish with a lime wheel and sugar on rim and drop in additional blueberries.
Recipe by El Patron, Manhattan
TUNES
The code below will take you to a playlist where you can listen to Bill Snyder Family Stadium anthems like the “Wabash Cannonball,” “Proud of the House We Built,” “Crazy Train” and more. It’s one way to bring the stadium to your house.