If you're planning on a Thanksgiving family dinner, you might be having it in Manhattan, after K-State announced it would hold its fall commencement ceremonies in the days leading up to the holiday.
Following university officials' decision to cut in-person classes short and finish the two weeks after Thanksgiving break — dead week and finals week — online, officials are now setting the Manhattan campus' fall commencement dates for Nov. 23 and 24, the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving. K-State Polytechnic in Salina will have its ceremony Nov. 20.
"An earlier date for commencement ceremonies is consistent with our efforts to reduce risk for students, their families and their communities by reducing the need for students to travel," provost Charles Taber said.
More details on what those ceremonies might look like, especially in the face of COVID-19, are coming in the following weeks, Taber said.