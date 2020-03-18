“We’ve got two!”
As soon as that cry rang into the kitchen at Woodrow Wilson Elementary, the cafeteria workers sprang into action. The ad hoc team of Janet Swander, Dawn Dunlap, Ann Mason and Lisa Andrijeski began their assembly line of scooping shamrock-shaped chicken nuggets, rice, raisins and a box juice blend of fruits and vegetables into a Styrofoam box.
They then handed two boxes and two sack breakfasts to a group of volunteer teachers, who gave — and in some cases, ran — the meals to families who came to the school’s impromptu drive-through lunch line Tuesday afternoon.
It’s a relay that would take place nearly 1,000 times Tuesday across several feeding sites in the Manhattan-Ogden school district. Following Riley County health officials’ Friday order to close schools for two weeks and Gov. Laura Kelly’s Tuesday decision to cancel in-person classes through the end of the semester, the district’s child nutrition team has continued to put together free meals for the district’s children.
Between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on school days, hot lunches and the next day’s breakfast will be served at Bluemont, Lee, Northview, Ogden, Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson elementary schools. Cold lunches and breakfasts are also served between 11:30 a.m. and noon at Colonial Gardens Mobile Home Park and between 12:15 and 12:45 p.m. at Riverchase Mobile Home Park. Meals are also available at Redbud Estates at the same time as the schools. Students must be present to receive the meals.
Swander, Woodrow Wilson’s kitchen manager and the only child nutrition worker who regularly works at the school, said between the kitchen staff from other schools and the teacher volunteers, the school was more than ready to handle the unexpected situation. She said she was expecting to serve about 100 meals, especially since it was chicken nuggets — a student favorite.
“It’s different in that we don’t get to see the kids every day, and that makes me sad,” she said. “We serve about 250 every day in the lunchroom, and that’s a big difference.”
Michelle Sullivan, assistant child nutrition director for the district, said the department expects the meal program to grow in popularity. Sullivan and child nutrition director Stephanie Smith worked through the weekend to file paperwork and make arrangements for the feeding sites, which are funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Beyond the cafeteria workers, Smith said the quick start to the feeding program took coordination between the school’s food vendors, delivery drivers, central kitchen staff, school nutrition workers, custodians, maintenance staff, teacher volunteers and administrators.
Not every school is eligible to be a feeding site, as 50% of its students must receive free or reduced-price lunches. The district can open other feeding sites, though, in locations where census data shows that there’s a high need, and Smith said she’s working on identifying potential locations for the district to add.
The district’s current plan is to extend the feeding program through the rest of the semester, with a transition to its regular summer feeding operations in May, Smith said.
In any case, the school already had a stockpile of school lunch items at its central kitchen for regular operations, Sullivan said.
“We’ve had normal inventory levels, and those are in the thousands,” Sullivan said. “We feel like we have enough, and we told each school to make their normal school amounts. We’d rather overplan than undercut a kid. We want to make sure every kid who comes to get fed, is fed.”
Lara Mallean, financial secretary for Woodrow Wilson, was among the group of staff and teacher volunteers who ran out to greet families as they drove or walked up to the feeding site. She said the group, which is used to being around kids, couldn’t help but to burst with excitement as it saw the kids.
“I love our students and their families,” she said. “It’s a great time to see the kids and reconnect, because I do miss them. It’s quiet, and eerie to be in a school with no kids inside.”
Eloina Olivera walked to Woodrow Wilson Tuesday with her two children, who also attend the school. Since the beginning of the public health emergency, she said she’s had to adjust her schedule to take care of her kids, although she’s had more time for that now, since her hours were cut at work.
“I think it’s great, since so many kids are now left at home,” she said. “I’ve gone to the store, and in the dairy section, there’s no milk. In the bakery section, there isn’t bread. They sometimes don’t like the food I make at home, because they’re used to what they eat at school.”