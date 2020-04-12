There may not be any students on campus right now, but K-State administrators are charging ahead on a strategic enrollment plan to boost the university’s student body after years of declining enrollment.
For the past few years, K-State administrators have been trying to turn around five years of decreasing enrollment at the university. The fall 2019 headcount showed there were 21,719 students, the lowest in 20 years at K-State.
Karen Goos, who was hired in November as K-State’s inaugural vice provost for enrollment management, said interest, applications and admissions to the university have all been strong this year, although it’s still too early to tell how those numbers might translate to actual fall enrollment.
Goos said student interest slowed for a few weeks around spring break as the pandemic started upending society, but most high school seniors had already applied or have an idea of where they will go to school next year.
“I think that everyone is adjusting to the new normal,” she said, noting that other college enrollment managers around the country have reported similar experiences. “The good news is it’s a time when we see lower numbers anyway.”
With campus closed, K-State has started offering “virtual” visits to high school students, who are predominantly sophomores and juniors, in April and May — two of the busiest months for campus visits. During those visits, prospective students have opportunities to talk over Zoom with admissions counselors as well as representatives from the university’s various programs.
The one thing lost in that transition to virtual visits, Goos said, is the sense of history, culture and civic tradition when you walk on campus in person.
“It’s a beautiful campus, and you get a feel for campus and the Manhattan community,” she said of campus visits. “The energy that comes from walking on a college campus — I think we’re still getting the personal, one-on-one connection (through virtual visits), but the campus traditions and culture are the things we’re missing by not having to having anyone on campus.
“We look forward to having everyone back on campus, so that we can show them that,” she continued. “Students who are sophomores and juniors, we’ll certainly invite them back for that experience, but we wanted to make sure students knew we were still there for them to answer any questions they might have.”
Many high school students, but especially underclassmen, are just postponing their campus visits, and Goos said she anticipates K-State will see more campus visits this fall compared to other years.
Goos said the pandemic actually helped K-State’s admissions representatives to more quickly adopt new software to track prospective students. Meanwhile, K-State has to recognize the different situation prospective students might find themselves in, she said.
“We’re aware of what’s happening around us, and the effect that it’s having on our prospective students,” she said. “All of our high school students are adjusting to a new way of learning online and adjusting to their family lives as well.”
In any case, the university has started to see an uptick in students who might be taking advantage of additional free time to look into college options, Goos said.
The coronavirus pandemic also has postponed or canceled testing dates for exams needed on college applications, like the ACT. As of yet, the university does not have any plans to adjust admissions criteria for things like ACT test requirements, and most students seeking admission into K-State for the fall semester have either already applied or taken the ACT.
Goos said the university had already been working with the Kansas Board of Regents, which determines admissions criteria, on adjusting K-State’s qualified admissions criteria.
K-State is still waiting to see how it will host its freshman orientation and enrollment sessions in the summer, but Goos said they’ll be offered in some shape or manner.
“No matter what we do, we’re going to find ways to engage our students and get them registered for classes,” she said. “We’ll make sure that all of the things that are priorities — building student connections, connections to campus, teaching them the culture and traditions of K-State — those things will all be embedded no matter the time or method we use.”