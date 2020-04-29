K-State officials now estimate that the COVID-19 related costs of moving to online classes and suspending campus operations will cost $35 million by the end of the school year.
In a letter to K-Staters Wednesday afternoon, president Richard Myers outlined the university’s current financial condition and how officials plan to address mounting costs and lost revenue.
“Our efforts from the outset of the pandemic have been to ensure the continued education of our students while protecting the health of our communities,” Myers said. “For the near and mid-term future we anticipate greatly reduced revenues with an unfavorable financial picture certain to persist for months and that could stretch into years.”
Myers outlined several steps the university is taking to mitigate costs or will result in savings:
- A university-wide hiring freeze that is expected to save $2 million over the next year
- Restricted travel and professional development costs, expected to save $800,000
- Utility savings that will reduce costs to colleges and revenue centers by $2 million next school year
- 10% salary reduction for central administrators, expected to save at least $800,000
- Targeted emergency furloughs (plans for those are still being developed)
- Phase out of administrative leave for employees who cannot work because of limited operations by May 30.
Additionally, while the university pledged to continue paying student employees during the pandemic, those positions end May 16.
Before the pandemic began to affect day-to-day life in the U.S., the Kansas legislature had approved an additional $3.3 million in state general funding for K-State as part of an $11.9 million block grant to the Kansas Board of Regents. That’s in addition to the $111.1 million in general funding Gov. Laura Kelly had included in her budget proposal.
However, Myers pointed out that K-State’s state funding is uncertain. State officials forecast Kansas will lose $1.36 billion in revenue over the next year because of COVID-19, and the legislature has not yet sent its budget to Kelly for approval.
Since the pandemic started, K-State has issued $8.5 million in refunds for housing and dining, and the university will also offer reduced tuition rates for summer classes, which will be online as well. The reduced rates are costing K-State a little over $4 million, said Jeff Morris, vice president for communications and marketing.
Morris said central administration has advised colleges and departments to prepare budgets for three scenarios, depending on the severity of the pandemic through the next few months. Those range based on federal and state funding, as well as fall enrollment numbers.
"Being planners and being prudent, we have to assume and prepare for income streams to go down," Morris said.
K-State is still waiting to receive its allocation of $12.7 million in federal assistance through the CARES Act. Half of that must go directly to student assistance, and the other half can be used on any other COVID-19 expenses the university sees.
Morris said he could not comment on what groups might be targeted for furloughs or when those might happen, citing the need to inform those groups ahead of the furloughs.
Myers said that while university leaders are planning for all scenarios, he hopes classes will be in person in the fall. That, however, will be contingent on implementing physical distancing measures and putting in place widespread testing. K-State officials on Tuesday announced that the Biosecurity Research Center on campus is now processing up to 270 COVID-19 tests for university members.
"I ask you to have courage and hope as we move into the future," Myers said. "The health precautions we have all taken over the last six weeks are working. I am very confident K-State will emerge from this situation as a stronger institution serving its many constituents."