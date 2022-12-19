A winter storm watch and a wind chill watch are in effect for northeast Kansas as below-zero wind chills are expected across the region Thursday into Friday.
The National Weather Service office in Topeka issued both watches Monday for Riley, Geary, Clay, Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee and all surrounding counties in the northeast portion of the state. The winter storm watch begins early Thursday morning and lasts until midnight Thursday. The wind chill watch starts at 6 a.m. Thursday and will expire Friday at 12 p.m.
The watches come as a powerful winter storm system is poised to sweep across Kansas beginning Wednesday evening. Forecasters in Topeka are predicting four or more inches of snow to fall along with strong northwest winds, causing blizzard conditions and wind chill factors well below zero.
Meteorologists said Monday a cold front will move southeast Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing with it bitter cold air and moisture. Wednesday’s high temperature in Manhattan is forecast to be 32 degrees, but the low temp overnight Wednesday will barely register at one degree Fahrenheit.
While it’s still too early to determine any exact snowfall amounts, scientists said “several inches” of snow is possible areawide. Manhattan and surrounding areas have a 40%-70% chance of seeing 4 or more inches of snow because of this storm.
Gusty north winds will pick up Thursday morning, hitting speeds of 35 to 45 miles per hour. Meteorologists said this will bring wind chill values down to -25 or -35 by Thursday afternoon. Thursday’s high temperature will hover in the single digits, but the overnight temp will drop to -10 below. By Thursday night, wind chill indices could plummet to -40 below zero.
NWS Topeka officials discourage any travel Thursday or Friday. Blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility, and wind chills of the severity being forecast can cause frostbite on exposed skin within a few minutes.
“If you leave the safety of being indoors, you are putting your life at risk,” NWS Topeka meteorologists wrote Monday.
Friday’s high temperature also will remain in the single digits, with a Friday night low temperature of -8. Saturday is Christmas Eve, and meteorologists predict temperatures to climb slightly to 11 degrees for an afternoon high. On Christmas Day Sunday, forecasters call for sunny skies and a high of 26 degrees.