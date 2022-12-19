A winter storm watch and a wind chill watch are in effect for northeast Kansas as below-zero wind chills are expected across the region Thursday into Friday.

The National Weather Service office in Topeka issued both watches Monday for Riley, Geary, Clay, Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee and all surrounding counties in the northeast portion of the state. The winter storm watch begins early Thursday morning and lasts until midnight Thursday. The wind chill watch starts at 6 a.m. Thursday and will expire Friday at 12 p.m.

