Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Topeka are monitoring an incoming winter storm that could blanket northeast Kansas in up to a foot of snow with Manhattan in an area with the “greatest uncertainty in snow amounts.”
The Manhattan area is predicted to get three to four inches of snow under a winter storm expected to start Tuesday night and last through Thursday morning.
However, it’s unclear how much snow will fall and exactly where. NWS meteorologists on Monday predicted a range of 5-12 inches of snow for most of east central Kansas, with the highest amounts to accumulate southeast of I-35.
However, if the storm system moves more to the north than the east, then areas along and north of I-70 could see higher snow totals.
Manhattan is in a swath stretching from Salina through the Flint Hills and northeast up to the Missouri border that the NWS said has the greatest snowfall uncertainty.
A winter storm watch is in effect for Riley, Geary, Pottawatomie and surrounding counties from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning. Rain is expected to freeze into snow Tuesday evening as temperatures drop. Winds from the north at 15 to 20 miles per hour could cause blowing and drifting snow.
Temperatures will be much colder compared to Monday’s high temp of 67. High temperatures for Wednesday are forecast to be in the low 20s, while Thursday’s high temp may stay below 20 degrees.