The counties shaded in pink in this National Weather Service graphic are under a winter storm warning from Wednesday evening through noon Thursday. The warning includes Riley, Geary and Pottawatomie counties. Meteorologists are calling for blizzard conditions in some areas, with more than 4 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Manhattan area from Wednesday evening through noon Thursday, as scientists are predicting heavy snow and strong winds.
The National Weather Service office in Topeka issued the winter storm warning for Riley, Geary and Pottawatomie counties from 9 p.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday. Meteorologists are expecting snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches across much of northeast Kansas. Manhattan could see a range from 3 to 7 inches of snowfall by Thursday afternoon.
Additionally, gusty winds are expected. Winds could exceed 35 miles per hour, causing drifting snow and blizzard conditions. Further west in Clay and Dickinson counties, scientists are predicting 5 to 9 inches of snow to fall by the end of the day Thursday.
National Weather Service officials are discouraging people from traveling Wednesday night and Thursday morning. If people must drive in wintry weather conditions, they are urged to keep some emergency essentials in their vehicle, such as a flashlight, extra food and water, and heavy blankets.
The Mercury will provide updates on any local closings or cancellations ahead of winter weather.