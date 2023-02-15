winter weather warning 02152023

The counties shaded in pink in this National Weather Service graphic are under a winter storm warning from Wednesday evening through noon Thursday. The warning includes Riley, Geary and Pottawatomie counties. Meteorologists are calling for blizzard conditions in some areas, with more than 4 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

 Courtesy image

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Manhattan area from Wednesday evening through noon Thursday, as scientists are predicting heavy snow and strong winds.

The National Weather Service office in Topeka issued the winter storm warning for Riley, Geary and Pottawatomie counties from 9 p.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday. Meteorologists are expecting snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches across much of northeast Kansas. Manhattan could see a range from 3 to 7 inches of snowfall by Thursday afternoon.