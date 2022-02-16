Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Topeka predict a 64% chance for two inches or more of snow in the Manhattan area through Thursday. An estimate for snowfall accumulation is not yet available, as scientists continue to monitor the developing winter storm.
Meteorologists in Topeka are monitoring a potential winter storm that could affect the Manhattan area through Thursday evening.
Scientists at the National Weather Service office in Topeka on Wednesday afternoon didn't have a specific predictions for snowfall accumulation, but they do believe the Flint Hills will see some form of wintry precipitation.
Meteorologists gave Manhattan a 64% chance of seeing two inches or more of snow in their forecast Wednesday afternoon. The percentage drops as the accumulations grow; Manhattan has a 30% chance of seeing six inches or more of snowfall.
NWS forecasters are predicting snow to accumulate along a line just south of Manhattan, southwest to Salina and northeast toward the Kansas-Missouri border. Light rain is likely to change into snow by dawn Thursday morning, with minor ice accumulations possible.
The snow is predicted to be the heaviest early Thursday into the afternoon. North winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour will lead to blowing and drifting snow. Travel is strongly discouraged during this storm.
A winter storm watch that includes Wabaunsee and surrounding counties is in effect through Thursday afternoon. The watch does not include Riley or Pottawatomie counties.