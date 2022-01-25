Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson says his office will enforce a recent attorney general’s opinion limiting the percentage of THC that delta-8 products sold in Kansas can have.
Delta-8 THC (tetrahydrocannabidiol) is a psychoactive compound found in cannabis. It is similar to delta-9 THC, which is the active ingredient in marijuana, and can produce similar “highs.” But because of slight chemical differences, delta-8 is legal in Kansas.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Dec. 2 issued an opinion that Delta-8 THC is a controlled substance and is illegal to have or sell in Kansas unless it is “made from industrial hemp and is contained in a lawful hemp product having no more than 0.3% total THC.” It also said delta-8 cigarettes, cigars, teas, and substances for use in vaping devices are illegal, regardless of the percentage of THC.
Wilkerson said in a written statement Monday that his office will enforce any violations of the law for selling, distributing or trafficking illegal substances. This includes the sale or possession of any products containing THC that have been designated as illegal.
“The Riley County Attorney will not issue a separate opinion,” Wilkerson said. “We agree with (Schmidt’s) interpretation of the statutes governing the possession or sale of delta-8 THC.
“If you possess or sell a Delta 8 product that the Kansas Attorney General has opined to be illegal, and that case is presented to the Riley County Attorney’s Office by the Riley County Police Department, The Kansas State University Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, (KBI), the Kansas Highway Patrol or any other law enforcement agency, you will be subject to prosecution.”
Some Manhattan stores told The Mercury last week that their delta-8 products are tested for THC content and fall below the 0.3% threshold and are legal in Kansas. The Geary County Attorney’s office, meanwhile, asked retailers to remove all delta-8 products from their shelves.