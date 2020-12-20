Officers had to make a split-second decision in October to fatally shoot a Manhattan man after he had beaten and pointed a gun at his stepfather’s head, Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson said Friday.
Wilkerson held a press conference at the county attorney’s office to announce his office will not be pursuing charges against two officers who shot at 41-year-old Jarred Kemp in an hours-long standoff in October after the Lawrence Police Department presented its independent investigation findings to him Nov. 11.
The two officers, who have not been identified, have been working from home on paid administrative leave since the incident on Oct. 2.
In all uses of force, RCPD policy requires an administrative review of the incidents to determine whether department policy was violated, which is done after the conclusion of a criminal investigation and review by the county attorney’s office.
RCPD Director Dennis Butler said the department received the case materials last week, and it will soon form a shooting review team, made of investigators and staff. Members will eventually make a recommendation to him on how to proceed. The team has not been formed, and Butler said he is unsure how long the process might take.
The officers will remain on leave until the conclusion of the administrative review and Butler’s approval, but he said if the review team allows it, the officers could potentially be allowed to work in an administrative capacity back at the building for the sake of their mental health and to reacclimate them.
A fatal night
The proceedings stem from an incident that took place the night of Oct. 1 and early morning hours of Oct. 2.
Riley County police responded to a 911 call from a man saying his stepson had fired two gunshots indoors and threatened to shoot him shortly before 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at 4604 Freeman Road near Tuttle Cove Road.
Officials said when officers arrived on scene, they identified the man threatening to shoot as Kemp and determined he was experiencing a mental health crisis.
“Efforts were made to try to resolve this matter peacefully to avoid a confrontation,” Wilkerson said. “The effort at that time was to try to get Jarred Kemp help.”
Kemp had served 21 years in the U.S. Army, almost five of which he spent overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan, and was set to retire soon. Wilkerson said according to people Kemp served with, he suffered from PTSD.
RCPD called a mental health co-responder to assist, and the person arrived around 9 p.m. Throughout the evening, Kemp’s Fort Riley leadership personnel, crisis negotiators, friends and family also were on scene and attempted to make contact with him, encouraging Kemp to exit the residence and put his gun down, so they could get him help. Riley County EMS and RCPD’s Emergency Response Unit also responded to the incident.
“A former combat soldier, a friend of (Kemp’s), was on the phone with him and stated that numerous times, 50 to 60 times he estimated throughout the evening, Jarred Kemp had indicated he wanted to end his life,” Wilkerson said.
The situation began to de-escalate around midnight, and some emergency responders began leaving the scene. However, an officer who remained on scene reported around 12:30 a.m. that Kemp had fired his gun again and more units returned to the area.
Officers left the immediate scene around 1 a.m. to try to de-escalate the situation once more but remained nearby as a precaution.
Wilkerson said officers did not attempt to enter the residence or physically engage with Kemp because he had made comments that he would die by “suicide by cop,” so they did not want to exacerbate the situation.
Around 1:38 a.m., Kemp exited the residence with a shotgun in hand, and his stepfather, who had raised him since he was a child, followed him out to try to convince him to put down or give him the gun.
Witnesses said Kemp struck his father, knocking him down and kicked him. Wilkerson said the officers saw this and did not shoot at the time, but when Kemp repositioned his gun and pointed it at his stepfather’s head, two Riley County police officers fired, and one bullet struck him.
“In this scenario, an officer doesn’t have the opportunity for making a split second decision to talk to other people and say, ‘Hey, you seeing the same thing I’m seeing? You think he’s about to pull the trigger? You think he’s about to kill the other person?’” Wilkerson said. “They have to make split-second decisions. … Officers don’t want to be put in this position. They want to help people. They wanted to get Mr. Kemp help. That was their goal.”
Wilkerson said he reviewed an interview with the officer that fired the bullet that struck Kemp, and the man said he believed there was a threat to the father’s life. Other witnesses corroborated that statement in interviews.
Kemp sustained life-threatening injuries, and EMS initially took him to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan before flying him to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment, where he later died.
Responding to mental health crises
Shortly after the incident, RCPD contacted the Lawrence Police Department to independently investigate the officer-involved shooting.
Butler said he, nor his staff, had contact with LPD other than to comply with the department’s requests, such as turning over camera footage. He thanked the department for their assistance, as well as expressed his condolences to Kemp’s family, friends and colleagues.
“The loss of human life under any circumstances is a tragedy,” Butlers said. “Members of RCPD try to avoid outcomes like this whenever possible.”
He added that RCPD offers multiple tiers of mental health-related training to its officers. All are required to take a one-day mental health first aid training course to help them recognize the signs of mental illness. Butler said at least 30% of its police force is further trained in crisis intervention, a 40-hour class that emphasizes recognizing signs of mental illness and de-escalation tactics.
However, he said, de-escalation tactics and problem solving are major components of their training in general.
In addition, RCPD has in recent years created a crisis intervention team and has the ability to call on two crisis co-responders, employees from Pawnee Mental Health Services, to assist with on-scene situations or conduct follow-ups on people.
Wilkerson said based on the evidence presented to him, he has “no doubt” that the officers had reason to believe Kemp’s father was in imminent danger of death and that their use of lethal force was within their authority, given the circumstances.
“To say that this is a tragedy, I can’t begin to describe what occurred,” Wilkerson said. “Mr. Kemp was a husband and a father. But what has been a common expression throughout this investigation by those who were present on scene ... was the Riley County Police Department did everything they could to avoid using any type of force, much less lethal force.”