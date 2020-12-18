Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson said Friday that he will not file criminal charges against local police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man in October.
Wilkerson said his review of the matter led him to conclude that the two Riley County Police officers had acted “within their lawful authority” in the matter. The officers, who have not been identified, had been placed on administrative leave. The case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department.
Jarred Kemp, 41, was shot and killed after an hours-long standoff. Police were called to the scene, in the 4600 block of Freeman Road, because another man had reported that Kemp threatened to shoot him. Authorities said when police arrived, they found Kemp seemingly experiencing a mental health crisis.
Wilkerson scheduled a press conference for later Friday afternoon on the matter.