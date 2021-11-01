The spotlight turned up on K-State at the annual homecoming parade Friday.
This year’s homecoming theme was “Lights, Camera, Cats,” and floats incorporated film franchises like “The Fast and the Furious,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe and “High School Musical” with a Wildcat twist. The parade also placed frontline workers in the spotlight through grand marshal Dr. Kyle Goerl, the medical director of Lafene Health Center.
Floats constructed by K-State’s Greek community brought together the bright lights of Hollywood with K-State. Anna Hastings, a senior member of Kappa Delta, said the float the house constructed with Pi Kappa Phi and Sigma Phi Epsilon was conceived to tie together K-State with a center of entertainment.
“We’re trying to incorporate both Manhattans, the Big Apple and the Little Apple, and give it a K-State twist,” Hastings said.
The resulting float featured Bill Snyder Family Stadium and the Rally House marquee with the images of the New York City skyline. A painting on the back depicted Willie the Wildcat as Captain America.
Hastings said it was exciting to take another step toward bringing the K-State community back together after the pandemic kept it apart for so long.
“They’re baby steps toward getting back to normal,” Hastings said. “We’re really excited to get back to how it was.”
Goerl, who helped the Big 12 Conference set its COVID guidelines, said that difficult period required members of the Lafene Health Center staff and K-State leadership to work together and make difficult decisions to take care of each other. He said he was shocked but excited when he was chosen to represent those people as the grand marshal.
“We’ve had a lot of people working extremely hard for the last two years and to be lumped in with that group is truly an honor,” he said. “Any one of a ton of people would deserve to do this.”
Goerl has worked at Lafene for almost five years and has been the medical director for almost two, taking over just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. He said the Lafene staff and leaders like President Richard Myers have worked tirelessly to keep K-State afloat. This required many difficult decisions, he said, and he appreciated the leadership of people like Myers and others, who had to keep making hard choices every time they thought things had settled down.
“These aren’t small decisions,” Goerl said. “There are literally life or death decisions.”
Goerl’s son Wyatt, a second grader at Marlatt Elementary school, rode with him in the parade, and Goerl said it was special to be able to share that with him.
“He’s been talking about this for weeks,” Goerl said. “My favorite part is to get to include him.”
Hastings said it is rewarding to see how K-Staters can come together with the broader Manhattan community.
“Whatever affects the community affects K-State, so we try to be inclusive and take care of each other,” Hastings said.