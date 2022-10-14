Riley, Pottawatomie and Geary counties received a $35,000 opioid prevention grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Department director, spoke about the grant Thursday during a Riley County Commission meeting.
She said Riley County will hire a part-time community health educator to work across all three counties, which is called the Wildcat Region. Gibbs said she is working on the job description and getting it approved by Elizabeth Ward, county human resource manager.
“We’re looking at an individual who obviously works with all three counties and work heavily in the schools,” Gibbs said. “As we know that’s a great place for prevention strategies and education and also work with some of our existing programs.”
The health department originally applied for $50,000. If the department had gotten the full $50,000, the remaining dollars would have been used for marketing and travel.
Emergency Management and Riley County Fire District No. 1 also received a $15,000 grant from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Emergency Management director Russel Stukey said with the grant, the fire department will buy approximately 40 new fire helmets. He said each helmet cost around $250 to $300.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved:
A highway use permit for Evergy to install new power line poles and conductors starting at Barton Road and going north along Walnut Creek Road and ending at the intersection of Senn Road and Tuttle Creek Boulevard.
A highway use permit for WTC Communications to bore a new fiber optic cable along Deep Creek Road.