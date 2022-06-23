The wife of a former Wamego teacher accused of having sex with a student has also been charged.
Deborah Sylvester, herself a former teacher at USD 320, was charged Thursday with one count of unlawful sexual relations by Pottawatomie County Attorney Sherri Schuck. Her husband, Allen Sylvester, was charged with the same crime in Pottawatomie County. He was charged with similar crimes involving the same victim in May in Wabaunsee County.
Schuck said she believed Deborah Sylvester had surrendered herself to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday and was released on bond. As of late Thursday afternoon, Schuck did not know whether Allen Sylvester's warrant had been executed, but she said he did not show up on the jail census.
“Bond was sent by Judge (Jeff) Elder at $10,000 in both cases,” Schuck said. “The defendants are not considered a flight risk, and they have resigned from their teaching positions.”
Schuck said the case against Allen Sylvester in Wabaunsee County is separate. She said as far as she knows, Deborah Sylvester is not charged in Wabaunsee County.
Allen Sylvester was arrested by the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office May 29 for unlawful sexual relations. (He was a teacher, and the victim was a student at the same institution.) On May 31, after a series of executive sessions, the USD 320 Board of Education unanimously accepted the resignations of both Allen and Deborah Sylvester.
Allen Sylvester had been a science teacher at Wamego High School until transferring to Wamego Middle School for the 2021-2022 school year. Deborah Sylvester was a math teacher at the high school.