After almost four years of business, Widgets Family Fun has closed permanently because of financial impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.
The family-owned business, at 8232 S. Port Drive, announced its closure Monday on Facebook; the closure went in effect immediately.
"Our family, like so many others, has been devastated by the long-term economic effects of COVID-19 and unfortunately, we are unable to recover," the post said.
Unused gift cards at the arcade cannot be used, according to the post.
The arcade, which offered laser tag and other games, held birthday parties and other special celebrations.