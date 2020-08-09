A Wichita woman died after a crash on Kansas Highway 18 and Scenic Drive Friday afternoon.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, a 2014 Buick LaCrosse driven by Sylvia Harden, 83, of Wichita, was driving east to enter K-18 from Scenic Drive at about 11:50 a.m.
A 2013 Ford F650 driven by Brad Dunlap, 55, of Abilene, also was heading east on K-18 in the right lane. The report said Harden turned left in front of Harden’s vehicle, which caused them to collide.
Both cars stopped on their wheels, partly on the north shoulder of the road and the median.
Officials declared Harden dead at the scene, and Dunlap did not suffer any apparent injuries. Both drivers wore seat belts at the time, the report said.
The highway patrol closed a lane of traffic for about four hours as crews and emergency responders worked at the the scene.