Wichita man found with minor at City Park, charged with child sex crimes Staff reports Jul 19, 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 36-year-old man was arrested Friday on three counts of child sex crimes.Police arrested a Wichita man at about 2:15 p.m. Friday on Fremont Street in City Park.Officers found Matthew Hinton of Wichita in a vehicle with a 14-year-old girl after receiving a call regarding two people engaging in inappropriate behavior.Hinton is charged with indecent liberties with a child and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.Hinton is held at Riley County jail on a $200,000 bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section 4 Mistakes Travel Points Experts Don’t Make Wheelchair Using Nurse First in U.K. to Have Assistant Dog at Work Does Your Child Have Asthma? Here's How to Prepare Them to Go Back to School Latest News Club news for July 22, 2023 Open house at Tracz Family Band Hall postponed for later date PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Midfest, Peter Pan, cowboys and more Riley County Health Department to show film on drug abuse A confident and under-the-radar Will Howard is ready to defend K-State's Big 12 title CORRECTION | County commission to exceed 'revenue-neutral' rate How book-banning campaigns have changed the lives and education of librarians – they now need to learn how to plan for safety and legally protect themselves Affiliate Disclosure Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMia Khalifa felt ‘like a princess’ at Paris Fashion WeekTwo teens arrested for attempted 1st-degree murderOUR NEIGHBORS | Former Marine finds balance in life with D&D, animalsSchool teachers continue leading in communities as they infiltrate summer occupationsFormer K-State players wrap-up NBA Summer League playWichita man found with minor at City Park, charged with child sex crimesCity Commission to consider $2.94 million contractTwo people transported to Via Christi following a rear-end crashAre Kansas and Riley County trying to pull a fast one on our property taxes?Subs-N-Such to close temporarily, seek new location Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Reader's Choice Jun 30, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.