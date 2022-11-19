Wallowing in mystery.
Kansas State University researchers are working to unlock the secrets of why bison roll in the grass and how that behavior might impact the biodiversity of the tallgrass prairie.
Bison, like other large mammals, flop and roll on the ground on occasion. As they toss and turn, the thousand-pound animals form depressions in the earth called wallows. Eva Horne, assistant director of the Konza Prairie Biological Station and KSU teaching professor of biology, said there are “a bunch of different hypotheses” potentially explaining why bison create wallows.
“One hypothesis is, they roll to get dust in their hair to keep insects off,” Horne said. “But they also seem to have a behavioral aspect, like males will stand in adjacent wallows and kind-of bellow and scratch and roll. The females will do some of that, too. Everybody rolls in the wallows. The males also tend to use them as a sort of dominance display site.”
Additionally, bison drink from the wallows. Seasonal rainfall fills them, forming ponds that help sustain a bison herd as it treks across the grassland. Horne said migratory birds and other animals also drink from the wallow ponds. She said bison won’t roll in wet wallows but will stand in them to cool their feet on hot days. They’ll also lie in muddy wallows but won’t roll in them. Bison hair is like the consistency of sheep wool, Horne said, so bison try to avoid getting it muddy and matted.
Horne said there are between 3,000 and 4,000 wallows dotting approximately 2,400 acres of the Konza Prairie set aside for the herd of 200 bison. The wallows range in size from about 6 feet across up to 12 feet or larger, and in some spots up to a foot deep. K-State assistant professor of biology Zak Ratajczak said about one-fifth of the wallows on the tallgrass prairie near Manhattan consistently hold water. Because of the natural ponding effect, he said researchers are discovering aquatic species of flora and fauna growing in the wallows that otherwise wouldn’t be found in a grassland ecosystem.
Horne said one species in particular, the tadpole shrimp, calls a few of the Konza Prairie wallows home. The tadpole shrimp is part of the fairy shrimp family and the triops genus of crustaceans. Tadpole shrimps look like a miniature horseshoe crab and prefer temporary pools of water, like wallows. The aquatic animals being discovered in the ponds aren’t limited to just shrimp though. At least three different frog species, including the spadefoot, have also been found breeding in the wallows, Horne said. Dragonflies, water beetles and other arthropods also make use of wallows.
“Every wallow has a different combination of things,” Horne said.
In a sense, each wallow is its own sub-ecosystem within the larger tallgrass prairie, each displaying different biological characteristics because of the individual bison that rolled there. Without the presence of wallows created by bison, Horne said scientists would otherwise not see aquatic animals and plants growing in the dry upland prairie of the Konza.
K-State doctoral student Bess Bookout is researching wallows alongside Ratajczak and Horne. She’s specifically looking at the plant and soil microbial communities living in wallows, which she said has “surprisingly little” research contributed to the subject.
“I like bison and bison wallows because I come from a ranching background,” Bookout said. “I love cattle, and there’s a big debate about whether cattle can replace bison in their ecological role. It’s still up for debate, so I focused on the one really big difference between the two, and it’s this behavioral difference of, bison make wallows and cattle don’t.”
Bookout said the wallows become “ephemeral wetlands” in the spring months, with some holding water later in the year. She said she’s found several species of what are called “wetland obligate” plants, or those that need wetlands to survive, growing in the wallow ponds. Some examples of those plants are the flat-stem spikerush, the disk water-hyssop, and the valley redstem.
Bookout said the patches of grass bison visit repeatedly are called grazing lawns. These lawns, which are part of the Konza Prairie’s annual burn cycle, feature shorter vegetation that’s packed with different plant species.
“My little plot size, my quadrant, is half a meter by half a meter,” Bookout said, “and I’ll get like, 30 or 40 species in one of those plots in a grazing lawn. But, if you move it out of the grazing lawn, you’ll get like 10 or 15 species that just dominate (a wallow).”
Bookout has several wallows fenced off to mimic the natural process of abandonment in order to study them. Ultimately, researchers want to figure out how different aquatic plant and animal species make it into wallows, what combinations of elements and nutrients spur their growth in some wallows but not others, and why some wallows hold water more consistently.
“Definitely the bison are moving things around,” Bookout said. “There’s another plant, it’s not a wetland plant, but you find it in wallows. It’s called buffalo burr, and the seeds get stuck in the bison’s fur and they move it around from wallow to wallow.”
Another big part of the mystery of wallows is what’s happening on the microbial level. Bookout said she’ll be diving into her data sets on microbial communities in the coming weeks.
“It’s just cool to figure out who’s there,” Bookout said, “and also, microbes are absolutely important to all ecosystems functioning … they’re the workhorses of an ecosystem.”
A study led by Ratajczak and other KSU researchers recently published in the journal ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Science’ found, through analyzing more than 30 years’ worth of data, that the reintroduction of bison to the tallgrass prairie has doubled plant diversity on the Konza. Researchers determined that bison prefer grass that’s regrown after fire, as the new vegetation contains more nutrients and grows back more densely. The study also found that cattle had a positive impact on plant diversity, although that impact is significantly smaller than from bison.
Ratajczak said his student group is also researching “bigger picture” items like long-term drought resilience of the tallgrass prairie and what affects climate change may have. He said it will be interesting to learn how the individual wallow communities will cope with a varying climate.
“These things are not homogenous,” Ratajczak said. “They are very different from one (wallow) to the next.”