After years of dedication and work, members of the band Midwest Meets Manhattan in April were ready to release their self-titled debut album — as timing would have it, right in the middle of a pandemic.
The opportunity to tour and perform live came to a screeching halt. Rather than sit around and bemoan their misfortune, two of the band members took the next logical step: they opened a coffee shop.
“People ask me, ‘Why did you open up in the middle of pandemic?’” David Romero said. “That’s not the right question. The right question is, ‘Why not?’ People still want coffee. They still want to connect more than ever, and we provide that space for them.”
He had heard through the grapevine that the Manhattan Church of the Nazarene was ready to give up its Sparrow Coffee Shop, 1427 Anderson Ave. Romero and fellow band member Scott Clark started exploring the option of taking it on. It was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up.
“We’ve been friends for 10 years,” he said. “We always say that we’re like brothers from another mother. So that’s why we called it Brothers Coffee Company.”
It was in another coffee shop, in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, nearly 20 years ago that Romero met musician Chad Little. A lasting friendship formed that evening when the two started playing their guitars — a friendship that would eventually it lead to Midwest Meets Manhattan.
Brothers Coffee Co. has an atmosphere of music and art. Art by local artists adorns the wall for show and sale.
“We’ve got a ‘60’s, ‘70s kind of vibe,” Romero said. “People can expect a very welcoming environment, very cool atmosphere. It’s community. It’s a place where you can belong, a place where you can come and feel like, ‘Hey, I’ve had a stressful day, but I can come here and relax.’”
When COVID-19 restrictions lift, Romero said the shop will be filled with live music, including that of Midwest Meets Manhattan.
The band released its country album on digital platforms April 20, just about a month after the pandemic caused venues to shut down and physical distancing guidelines put a halt to live performances.
“It could be that (was) kind of a bad time,” Clark said. “But it’s really the kind of music that could be helpful right now because it’s really inspirational and can be helpful to people while they’re going through a lot of things they’re going through right now.”
One of the songs, available on the band’s website, midwestmeetsmanhattan.com, is “You and I.” Clark said the members chose to release this song on YouTube because it hits at the heart of what people are experiencing.
“One of the first lines in is ‘Everybody got their social feed blowing up their phones like TNT. What I wouldn’t give for just one day with you unplugged,’” he said. “It’s really about focusing on relationships, slowing down, spending time with each other. We just really kind of thought how appropriate to put that one out there because it’s what a lot of people really need to think about right now while you’re locked in a house with someone, how do you make the best of it.”
Another song on the album is “Guardian Strangers” — a play on guardian angels. The message is that no one knows who out there is going to be a guardian angel.
Clark was a firefighter in Manhattan for 30 years before becoming the director of safety and security for Geary County USD 475. He said his heart went out to the men and women who were working on the front lines every day — the police, fire, health professionals, health department workers.
When Clark and the others were writing the songs, they had no idea what the world would be going through when the album was ready for release. The overall theme is one of inspiration, which aligns with the history of the band and its members.
In the first decade of the 2000s, Romero and Little were the core of a successful contemporary Christian group CO3, which had a couple of hits that made the contemporary Christian charts, Clark said.
“They traveled the country and had a really good amount of success,” he said of the band. “But there was always something kind of eating at them. They were trying to write for the genre and they weren’t writing exactly what they were truly wanting to write about.”
They parted ways. Little opened a high-end leather goods company in Arkansas with celebrity clientele such as Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and Vince Gill, while Romero became a pastor in a church in St. George, Kansas. That was where Clark met him and became part of the worship band at the church.
Although there were many miles separating Little and Romero, the friends had started talking about getting back together. They did so for a concert in Manhattan. Clark and his wife, Diane, joined them.
“In that concert, my wife and I sang with them,” Clark said. “At that point, we just kind of decided that we were going to work on it all together.”
The four started writing music together, and by the end of 2019 they had a song list and worked with Nashville music producer Sal Oliveri to cut the album.
As COVID-19 started to spread the band could have delayed the release but chose not to.
“We decided, ‘Let’s just go ahead and put it out there,’” he said. “Even though we can’t play anywhere right now — it’ll be quite a while before we can go out and play anywhere or even gather together to play — we decided to go ahead and release it and just get it out there for people.”