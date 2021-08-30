Residents of the White Canyon area near Randolph are asking for help repairing a road that regularly floods, leaving them stranded or without access to their property.
Resident Dana Nayduch told the Riley County Commission at its meeting Monday that eight White Canyon property owners had voted to join a benefit district to pay for improvements to two roads that lead into the neighborhood. The commission asked for more information on costs for the repairs and on alternate routes before it would consider approving the district.
During flooding in 2019, residents were stranded without access in and out of their properties because of damage to Main Road and Ramp Road. Residents currently pay to maintain and repair the roads.
Nayduch said not only does the problem limit access to residents but also to emergency services, leaving them at risk. She said the roads are in such poor condition that they could also damage emergency vehicles.
Nayduch said the proposed repairs would cost an estimated $147,906. Each of the eight members of the proposed benefit district would pay $18,488. She didn’t say how much they would want the county to chip in.
The maintenance of Main Road has been an ongoing issue.
In December 2019, Craig Cox, deputy counselor for Riley County, told The Mercury that Riley County owns the right-of-ways, but the subdivision roads weren’t originally built to either county or township standards back in 1964.
“Because of this, the White Canyon property owners are responsible for maintenance of subdivision roads,” Cox said.
But later that month, county commissioners told public works to clear out the roadway.
Riley County Commission chair John Ford said repairs are a short-term solution to the flooding problem and he would like to explore long-term solution, such as building a road elsewhere.
Property north of White Canyon was previously unavailable but has come under new ownership. Nayduch said negotiations in the past had discussed a northern route only as a part-time emergency route.