For $500,000 on the low end, the KSU Foundation is selling units in its planned $14.5 million “Alumni Village” residential complex south of the Alumni Association Center. But some students and alumni say that flies in the face of other efforts to create affordable student housing.
The KSU Foundation is starting to market units in the complex, which range between $499,000 and $649,000, for potential construction at the end of 2020, said Greg Lohrentz, senior vice president of operations and finance for the foundation. However, construction on the complex, which would take 18-24 months, would not start until the foundation receives commitments from 11 out of 22 eventual unit owners.
The foundation is targeting K-State alumni and friends of the university, although Lohrentz said the units are open for anyone to purchase. The units would be subject to a homeowners association agreement, and owners would not be able to lease the units. The KSU Foundation would remain involved through the HOA.
“When we review the interest, it’s diverse,” he said. “A good portion are people who already live here, who would just like to downsize and have a more intimate, close proximity to Kansas State University. But definitely some, but not the driving force, are tertiary homes where they’re coming in for engagement with K-State.”
The Mercury first reported on the KSU Foundation’s plans for the block in 2018, when the foundation moved to demolish a Dara’s gas station formerly at the site.
Lohrentz said the units are pricier because the KSU Foundation has to maintain the “K-State look and feel,” as well as the longevity, of other campus buildings, although the project will be campus adjacent.
“It’d be a lot easier to be building projects that didn’t have the K-State standard, so the K-State limestone, the 100-plus-year lifespan of buildings, versus day-to-day commercial and residential (buildings) — they’re not built for 100-plus years,” Lohrentz said.
Lohrentz said in moving forward with the Alumni Village, the project replaces the gas station and eight houses, slated for demolition this fall. Those eight houses provided about 29 beds in close proximity to campus, although Lohrentz noted that the houses were older properties.
“Based on the ‘maturity’ of these houses, to say it appropriately, (we thought) it could be time to transition,” he said.
After the foundation highlighted the project in a Saturday social media post, several students and alumni expressed dissatisfaction with the project, arguing that the Foundation was ignoring student needs like affordable housing. The Mercury reached out to those upset with the project, and a couple of students gave additional details behind their feelings.
“The Alumni Village seems like a non-essential project that does not ‘boldly advance K-State’ in any way. This project not only tears down student housing, but is also obvious gentrification of an area of town where many students live, and can afford to live,” said Hannah Caswell, a senior in music education at K-State.
“The role of the KSU Foundation should be to help the university in ways that are actually necessary,” she continued. “Apartments for wealthy alumni are not a university priority, especially when you think back to President (Richard) Myers literally stating that the university is hanging on by its fingernails.”
Others, like senior Mikaela Moore, said that while the foundation may have the right to build what they’d like, they weren’t fans of the project and found the project to be ill-timed.
“I think there’s also a valid concern about how the alumni village is going to affect the price of nearby student housing,” Moore said. “I’m also failing to see what bringing high-price luxury condos provides to the university and alumni besides being a novelty. After all, it’s unlikely that many alumni can afford to buy a luxury condo, especially now. And those that can aren’t likely to stay and contribute anything to the Manhattan community.”
Riley County appraiser Greg McHenry last week told The Mercury that several types of campus area rentals had seen price increases since 2018, although total occupancy dropped three points to 67%. In any case, McHenry said it is not yet known how the pandemic might affect the local rental market.
Lohrentz said the foundation supports student housing efforts in other ways, including an ill-fated attempt in 2014 to develop a public-private partnership to build a 500-bed complex on the other east side of the Holiday Inn south of campus. That project, which would have been run by K-State’s Housing and Dining Services, fell through, however, after the Manhattan housing market turned downward alongside continued student body decreases at K-State since the 2014 peak in enrollment, and after the university opened its newest residence hall, Wefald Hall.
Additionally, the foundation was involved in the sale of land east of campus where a developer will eventually add 108 beds, he said.
“We’re not in the student housing business,” he said. “What we’re here to do is offer up land that could be a good use for student housing.”
Lorentz said the project, in its initial stages, has identified about 50 potential buyers, and the foundation is negotiating with two on letters of intent for the project. The foundation is not fundraising for the project, since it owns the land already, and it will finance the $14.5 million construction project.
“We do not want to start this as some highly speculative project,” he said. “Let the buyers dictate, ‘Is this a good project, or not?’”
Should the project not receive enough buyers to start construction next year, Lohrentz said the foundation could then re-evaluate or redevelop the project.
After debt is paid off on the project, Lohrentz said any future revenue would go toward the KSU Foundation’s broader mission of helping K-State.
The foundation aims to balance its real estate activities, gifts and acquisitions so as to not take away from other foundation efforts, Lohrentz said. Out of the $212 million the KSU Foundation raised last fiscal year, $38.7 million was private gifts for campus construction projects, and others have donated $30 million to $40 million in real estate gifts in the past couple of years.
The KSU Foundation also functions as the strategic real estate arm of the university, and Lohrentz said the foundation holds monthly meetings with K-State president Richard Myers and his cabinet to ensure the foundation is “not out of lockstep” with the university.
The foundation also meets with a student real estate advisory board, made up of student leaders, once a semester.
Jansen Penny, a member of that committee and now former student body president, said critics of the Alumni Village should consider the broader scope of the foundation’s student support efforts.
“This is a story that needs to be told while many individuals would like to focus on a single initiative that is focused on alumni,” he said. “The money being invested in this single initiative by our donors pales in comparison to the monies invested over years of contributions from our generous alumni.”