Their names are on the ballot, but which candidates have consistently voted themselves?
The 2021 city and school board elections are quickly coming. The candidates for the Manhattan City Commission and Manhattan-Ogden school board are seeking people’s votes on Nov. 2.
The Mercury reviewed the voting records over the past 10 elections for each of the eight candidates for three open city commission seats, as well as the six candidates for three school board seats. Our review excludes special elections.
The elections are 2015 city and school, 2016 primary and general, 2017 city and school, 2018 primary and general, 2019 city and school, 2020 primary and general and 2021 school board primary.
Manhattan
City Commission
Incumbent Wynn Butler and candidates Richard Jankovich and John Matta voted in all 10 elections.
Incumbent Usha Reddi voted in all elections except for the 2016 primary.
“The local candidates for the state House and Senate did not have any opposition,” Reddi said. “There were two people that were running for the U.S. Senate, and I didn’t know either one of them. I think that’s why I probably didn’t participate.”
Incumbent Aaron Estabrook voted in eight elections and didn’t vote in the 2018 and 2016 primary elections. Estabrook said he was registered as an independent during those primaries. The primary in partisan elections are for the Republican and Democratic parties.
Monica Macfarlane participated in seven elections, missing the 2016, 2018 and 2020 primaries. She said she was unaffiliated with a party.
Kaleb James participated in six elections and did not vote in the 2016, 2018 and 2020 primary elections and the 2018 general election.
James didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment from The Mercury. Prior to the 2019 election, James told The Mercury he was unable to vote in the other elections because his son was in a hospital out of state.
Marcus Kidd participated in six election and did not vote in 2015 and 2019 city and school general elections and the 2016 and 2018 primary elections.
For the 2016 and 2018 primaries and the 2019 general election, Kidd said he missed those because he took on a new role at work.
Kidd blamed missing the 2015 election on youth, saying he was in his mid-20s.
“I think my understanding on (government relations and politics) wasn’t advanced as it is now,” Kidd said.
Manhattan-Ogden school board
Candidates Betty Mattingly-Ebert, Jayme Morris-Hardeman and Teresa Parks voted in all 10 elections.
Incumbent Karla Hagemeister voted in seven elections, missing the 2011 and 2013 city and school elections and the 2012 primary. She told The Mercury she can’t speak to specific reasons why she would not have voted in those election cycles.
“I certainly have a greater appreciation for the importance of local elections now that I have been engaged in the process,” Hagemeister said.
Steven Ruzzin voted in six elections, missing the 2015, 2017 and 2019 city and school elections and the 2020 primary.
Ruzzin said he “did not pay particular attention” to local elections while attending K-State because he assumed he would move away after graduating in 2019, which he did.
“In June 2020, I moved back into Manhattan, deciding to put down roots near my church and community of friends,” Ruzzin said. “While I’ve always followed national and state politics, I’ve only followed local politics since I moved back into the area.”
Christine Weixelman participated in six elections, missing the 2015 city and school, 2016 primary, 2017 city and school and 2020 primary. Weixelman didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment from The Mercury.