Riley County Commission candidate Fanny Fang never voted prior to the August primary.
Fang, a 24-year-old Democrat, said she felt like her vote wasn’t valued, which is why she had not voted in the past.
As candidates seek the public’s vote in Tuesday’s general election, The Mercury looked at the voting records of each candidate to see how often they voted in the previous 10 elections.
“Before I filed to run, I was registered as unaffiliated and had never voted because I didn’t feel like it mattered,” Fang told The Mercury. “I thought, ‘Why would my vote matter if society reminds daily that I am less than because of my gender and race?’ Then it hit me: society didn’t create sexism or racism. These systems were built by a small group of loud and organized people.”
The rest of the county commission candidates have perfect voting records.
Democrat Kathryn Focke and Republican John Matta, who are both candidates for the District 3 position, as well as Republican Greg McKinley, who is running for the District 2 position, all voted in the last 10 elections.
State legislature races
Kansas Senate District 22 Republican candidate Craig Bowser voted in three recent elections in Kansas — the 2020 Primary, 2018 General and 2018 Primary — according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Bowser has previously said he did not move to Manhattan until about a year-and-a-half ago.
He voted in the 2018 election when he lived in Jackson County.
Bowser, a military veteran, did not immediately reply to a request to comment.
His opponent, incumbent Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, voted in all the past 10 elections.
Kansas House candidates for District 67, Democrat Cheryl Arthur and Republican Mike Dodson, both have perfect voting records.