As some may have noticed, a rather large section of the Linear Trail is shut because of the new levee construction.
The Manhattan city government previously announced that a large portion of the trails from South Manhattan Avenue to North Casement Road and Hayes Drive are restricted until 2024.
I am an avid runner. I was a four-time combined state qualifier in cross country and track. I run anywhere from 30-60 miles per week, and I’m actively training to qualify for the Boston Marathon.
Linear Trail is my favorite place to train because of the mileage it provides without having to stop. Also, the friendly nature of everyone using the trials, whether walking, running, or biking.
But there are other places to run and bike in the region, while Linear is restricted.
My new favorite place to run is the trails at Prairiewood, west of Manhattan. It reminds me a lot of a cross-country course. Prairiewood offers open trails from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Although operations are beginning to wrap up as winter comes, you still have a chance to get out and surround yourself in the Flint Hills.
I enjoyed this place because of the rolling hills that will challenge you walking or running. Depending on where you decide to start, you can crest a hill and see Manhattan or Liquid Art Winery. The trails take you along the skyline down into wooded areas. There are multiple lakes to see while you’re on your run or walk. I enjoyed how Prairiewood connected their properties with a tunnel under a bridge leading to the lake and open grassland. If it rains or is wet, it could get a little muddy, so wear closed-toed shoes and pay attention to your footing, so you don’t twist an ankle. I also would bring water.
Prairiewood has several miles of walkable and runnable trails.
A few things to note while you are at Prairiewood, it is private land, so respect their hours of operation and do not trespass on their land. They ask visitors to the art gallery to pick up a trail map before heading out. If you plan on running it, I would walk it a few times to get familiar with the trail system or keep the map on you. They ask that you don’t bring pets, don’t touch the wildlife, and don’t litter.
Open trails at Prairiewood will close during winter, but it will open again sometime in the spring.
Konza Prairie
The Konza is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 100 Konza Prairie Lane, south of town. This is a great place to do a long run or get your hill training in. The Konza is great for people just looking to run 2, 4 or 6 miles.
You also can double down if you’re looking for an even longer run and connected multiple trials, although you are likely to run sections more than once. On the 6-mile loop, some rolling hills and flat land are good for speed and focusing on your breathing. Depending on how you start the run, you have two decent up-and-down hills. There is a porta-potty available if you need to use the restroom.
While running in the fall, if you run near sunrise or sundown, you will see the leaves on the trees changing color, some little streams, and wildlife.
The downside to the Konza is you’ll see your pace drop as it is more training on gravel versus concrete. For beginners, the hills may be a little too much. Also, the stairs at the Konza are inconvenient to run down or up, and they are hard on the knees.
You also will want to bring your water because there are no water fountains.
While at the Konza, you need to pay close attention to foot placement. As much as you look up to enjoy the view, you need to look down. If you get pretty far out, it’s a long walk back to the car with a sprained ankle.
Warner Park
Warner Park, in west Manhattan on Warner Park Road, has a grass trail with hilly terrain. Manhattan High School usually hosts multiple cross-country meets throughout the fall. People can follow the course. It should be cut and painted with a white line to guide you through the course. As you run, it takes you through wooded areas and a wide-open hillside.
An advantage to Warner Park is as the weather cools and we continue to lose daylight, you won’t have to worry about traffic, especially when 6:30 or 7 p.m. rolls around. If you plan on leaving the house after work to get that walk or run in, I recommend bringing some sort of headlamp or flashlight to ensure you know where you’re going if you decide to go longer than you anticipate.
Other places you can run, bike or walk in the surrounding area are Tuttle Creek State Park and Fancy Creek State Park. Although I have not run these trails, these are places to check within about a 30-minute drive or less if you live in Manhattan.