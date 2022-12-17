Brian Kratzer is reminded of his time at Kansas State University every day.
An associate professor of journalism at the University of Missouri, Kratzer attended K-State from 1988 to 1993. While he worked on the editorial staff of The Collegian, the university’s independent student newspaper, he met Renee Martin, the woman who would eventually become his wife.
“It was a ‘Royal Purple romance,’” Kratzer said. He graduated in 1993, and Martin graduated KSU in December 1995 — the same month they got married.
Kratzer said he and Renee spent many late nights in Kedzie Hall working on student publications, including one time he spent three sleepless nights in a row in the building.
As the arts and culture editor for The Collegian, K-State senior marketing major Grace Needham also burns the midnight oil in Kedzie.
“Print night can last anywhere from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.,” Needham said. “It really depends on how much we’re publishing and how much we’ve gotten done. The newsroom is always an exciting place to be.”
Kratzer, Needham and other former and current Collegian Media Group (CMG) students and staff are concerned by the lack of clear communication from university administrators regarding a plan to relocate CMG to another facility on campus.
Earlier this year, university officials identified the building, originally built in 1899 with an addition in 1951, as one of multiple on campus with deferred maintenance issues that need to be addressed. KSU associate vice president of facilities Casey Lauer said in October the building will not be demolished, like Ahearn Gym and the Natatorium, but it does need significant repairs.
“Some of the bigger needs identified there are just system-related,” Lauer said. “Electrical, roof, windows, those kinds of things. HVAC is part of it.”
The university’s student publications (and the full-time staff that lead them) are on the first floor of the 1899 part of the building, while the journalism school is situated throughout the rest of the building. Former KSU student publications director Linda Puntney said Kedzie Hall has housed student journalism programs since “at least” the 1930s.
Puntney served as director from 1989 to 2010, then again in 2016 and 2019 as interim director. She said the “heart” of campus student media groups lies in “old Kedzie.”
“I think that Kedzie Hall is a jewel because of all the history of all the people who’ve gone through there, and the history that’s transpired in its halls,” Puntney said.
MOVING PLANS
Lauer wrote in an email to The Mercury this month that administrators are “still in the planning stages” on Kedzie Hall repairs, but that the building will most likely be renovated to house “multiple units displaced through the university’s focus on razing/divesting of dilapidated buildings.”
“It’s too soon to discuss details of specific units moving in/out of Kedzie or specific details about the building,” Lauer wrote.
Greg Paul, director of the university’s A.Q. Miller School of Media and Communication, said the merger of the School of Journalism and the Department of Communication Studies in May meant some courses were moved from Kedzie Hall to Nichols Hall over the past several months. He said department leaders and administrators are still contemplating the overall plan for the department’s programs.
“We’re still trying to figure out how we’re going to orient everything and what works best for everyone involved,” Paul said.
Collegian Media Group Director David Levy said he and other A.Q. Miller School officials have discussed “giving back space” to the university, in particular the old north end of Kedzie Hall where The Collegian newsroom and other CMG offices are housed.
“A lot of the faculty have moved their offices from Kedzie over to Nichols, so now we’re exploring giving up the north part of Kedzie and moving over to south side of Kedzie,” Levy said. “We’ve also been exploring the possibility of moving all of Collegian Media Group to Dole Hall, which is where Channel 8 and the broadcast facilities are located.”
Kratzer said the changing of the school’s name to remove the word “journalism” felt odd to him and other alumni.
“It’s too bad the word ‘journalism’ isn’t in there anymore,” Kratzer said, “especially in this day and age when maybe the fourth estate is more important than ever before.”
Kratzer said Kedzie Hall is the perfect location for CMG, with close access to the Student Union and Anderson Avenue along with the rest of campus. He said it also makes sense to have the journalism program housed in a building named for the first female faculty member at K-State.
“Nellie Kedzie was pretty awesome, a trailblazer,” Kratzer said. “She taught the first classes of what is now basically home economics. I think there’s a tie-in there, with both journalists and Nellie Kedzie being on the cutting edge.”
BATS IN THE
NEWSROOM
Publications advisor for CMG, Hallie Everett, said in her eyes Kedzie Hall largely meets the needs of the program.
“I love Kedzie, and I love old Kedzie, the side CMG occupies,” Everett said. “I’m a very big fan of history and buildings that have character, so I honestly don’t mind that she’s a little creaky here and there.”
Everett said a building with character comes with some issues, such as leaky roofs and bats that occasionally have snuck in.
“For the most part it does work for us; we have a spot for everyone,” Everett said. She added that the only improvements she’d want would be to increase the size of the office for Manhappenin’ magazine.
“It’s very small, and when they have meetings they can barely fit their exec team in their office,” Everett said. She said Kedzie Hall has become iconic to students in CMG.
“When I was editor-in-chief (of the Royal Purple yearbook) I had so many late nights here,” Everett said. “There was one night I stayed where we were up until 5:30 a.m. This building just kind of became my home when I was a student, and I felt comfortable being here whenever I wanted to be.”
‘WONDERFUL
MEMORIES’
Shortly after Brian Kratzer and Renee Martin got married, the couple was expecting their first child — a daughter — and Kratzer said they knew exactly what to name her.
“I think naming our daughter Kedzie, after the building, seemed like the right thing to do,” Kratzer said. “It honors when Renee and I met, how we grew to love each other, plus all the friendships and creativity we were surrounded by.”
Kedzie Kratzer is now 19 years old. The oldest of four children, she is a sophomore at the University of Missouri.
The Kratzer family’s story is part of a pattern among prior editorial staff of CMG publications. Megan Moser, executive editor of The Mercury, met her husband Brendan Praeger while they were both serving on The Collegian news staff. Praeger is the student journalism adviser at Wabaunsee High School.
Visitors to the Collegian newsroom can find testimonies to the relationships forged there simply by looking up. Student journalists over the years have inscribed messages on ceiling tiles there, as have notable figures such as journalist Bob Woodward and former football coach Bill Snyder. Praeger wrote his marriage proposal to Moser in marker on one ceiling tile; Moser’s “YES! YES! YES!” reply is right below it.
University officials have not decided what will happen to the Collegian’s ceiling in the future. Puntney said she hopes those historical items are saved.
“To lose the ceiling in the newsroom ... it’s going to be sad if those things go away and they aren’t preserved someplace,” Puntney said.
Needham, whose mother wrote for The Collegian, said she hopes that administrators come to understand the importance of keeping student publications in Kedzie Hall.
“I think our advisers, like David Levy and Hallie Everett, understand because they see how much work we put into the publications every week, and how much we love it.” Needham said. “I personally would love to chat with the dean (Greg Paul) about it, or President (Richard) Linton, and have them come out on a print night. I think it’d be really great if they could watch the space in action.”
Krazter said he and his wife identify their collegiate experience with the many hours they spent in Kedzie Hall.
“With the wonderful rickety wooden floors, and the staircase down to the photo lab,” Kratzer said, “there’s so many wonderful memories there.”