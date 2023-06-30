People sit on blankets and in lawn chairs at Wamego’s Recreation Complex to watch the Fourth of July fireworks show in 2021. Wamego has by far the biggest celebration and show in the area. This year’s show will be starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Living in Manhattan can present challenges when it’s time to decide where to celebrate your American freedom on Independence Day.
Manhattan’s municipal band will play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Norvell Band Shell. But other than that, the Little Apple doesn’t do much for the Fourth.
Instead, feel free to check out other area offerings, including fireworks, parades and other festivities.
WAMEGO
Wamego, or “Boom Town,” has by far the biggest Fourth celebration and fireworks show in the area. In face, the town expects as many as 50,000 attendees on Tuesday.
Wamego’s fireworks show is from 10 p.m. to 10:35 p.m. Blasting off into the air from the town’s baseball fields, crowds enjoy a view from anywhere in town. The closest seating presides beyond the outfield fences, where residents inch enough to feel ashes rain down on their heads.
The 151st Wamego parade runs 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue from Eighth Street to Fourth Street. This year’s theme is “Freedom Still Rings”, where patriotic and local floats, tractors, classic cars and more cruise down main street. The town’s Columbian Theatre also hosts a show at 3 p.m. called “Behind the Fence”, featuring multiple camera angles from 2022’s fireworks show.
ST. MARYS
Continuing through Wamego on Highway 24 leads to St. Marys. The town’s about 45 minutes away from Manhattan, but a Friday night softball tournament and ample activities may make the drive worth it.
The Patriot Run kicks things off at 6 a.m. Saturday, then breakfast, a volleyball tournament and horse rides follow. Following those activities showcase:
The parade at 1 p.m.
Mini golf from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Live music from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fireworks at 10 p.m.
RANDOLPH
About 30 minutes north lies a town of 167 people that’s going all in with their Independence Day festivities. Celebrations start with an adult water hole at 6:30 p.m. and cap the night off with an old-fashioned American hot dog eating competition at 8 p.m. Friday.
Randolph’s Saturday plans are a whole different beast with a list containing activities from sunup until well after dark. The schedule starts with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and ends with a bang of fireworks after dark. Other activities:
Soapbox derby races at noon
Turtle races at 2 p.m.
A parade at 4 p.m.
A pedal tractor pull and pork barbeque at 5 p.m. There’s also watermelon and ice cream feeds and a softball tournament that’s still not listed for a time.
JUNCTION CITY
Junction City’s “Freedom Fest” takes place from Friday through Tuesday, featuring several shindigs. The Freedom Run includes three races: a 5K, a 10K and one mile run at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Freedom Parade starts after the races at 10 a.m. Tuesday before a ceremony recognizing the community’s U.S. military veterans at noon. There’s also weekend live music on Friday and Saturday, as well as a carnival and entertainment zone for children.
COUNCIL GROVE
This historic Kansas town is about an hour drive south from Manhattan. Council Grove’s CG Stars and Stripes Fireworks is shooting off fireworks at 10 p.m. Tuesday at the community soccer field complex.