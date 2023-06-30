07042021_merc_wamegojuly4th-21.jpg
Buy Now

People sit on blankets and in lawn chairs at Wamego’s Recreation Complex to watch the Fourth of July fireworks show in 2021. Wamego has by far the biggest celebration and show in the area. This year’s show will be starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Living in Manhattan can present challenges when it’s time to decide where to celebrate your American freedom on Independence Day.

Manhattan’s municipal band will play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Norvell Band Shell. But other than that, the Little Apple doesn’t do much for the Fourth.