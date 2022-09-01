Editor’s note: The following is a summary of Alex Gino’s children’s book “Melissa,” which is the subject of some controversy at the Pottawatomie/Wabaunsee Regional Library. Beth Day wrote this after checking the book out at the public library.
George is a fourth-grade elementary student in Alex Gino’s book “Melissa.”
In the book, George knows she’s a girl, but no one else does. She suffers in silence, bullied by some, befriended by one, until her class puts on a production of “Charlotte’s Web.” George wants to be Charlotte but is told “no,” because that’s a girl’s part. She can’t even try out. With the help of friend Kelly, George is able to perform as Charlotte and brings down the house. George feels she is meant to be on stage!
In the meantime, George’s mother has found and confiscated some innocent teen magazines George has kept hidden. She reveals she thinks George is gay. George’s brother also believes that. Because of the success of her performance as Charlotte, George gains the confidence to tell his mother, his brother and Kelly she is a girl.
The attitude of a sympathetic principal makes it easier. Kelly then has a brilliant idea: They will go to the zoo with her uncle, someone who has never met George.
George will be her best girlfriend, Melissa. Dressed in Kelly’s clothes, Melissa has a wonderful time at the zoo.
The subject material may be controversial to some readers. The story has a few mild references to being transgender and how Melissa feels about what’s “down there.”
Originally released through Scholastic Books in 2015 under the title “George,” Gino recently retitled it Melissa, to reflect the end of her journey. “(George) is a name the main character does not like or want to use for herself,” said Gino in a Scholastic Book blog. “Calling the book ‘Melissa’ is a way to respect her, as well as all transgender people.”
The book has won several awards, including the Stonewall Award, Lambda Literary Award, California Book Awards, and the Children’s Choice Book Award. It was nominated for the Dorothy Canfield Fisher Children’s Book Award, the E.B. White Read Aloud Award, Georgia Children’s Book: Other Worthwhile books for Grades 4-8; and the Goodreads Chioce Award: Best Middle Grade & Children’s. Melissa was also on the 2017-2018 William Allen White Master List for Grades 3-5.