It’s fair to say that the summer is flying by quickly.
Over at CiCo Park on Manhattan’s west side is the Riley County Fair, which opened Thursday and runs through Monday. If you’re new to northeast Kansas and looking to go for the first time, there are choices of what to experience. Side note, with high temperatures expected to reach the triple digits, please keep yourself and those around you hydrated.
Step right up
Love playing the games, riding the rides or satisfying a sweet tooth? The carnival is just for you, open at 6 p.m. each evening. According to WEEE Entertainment, they’ll close between 10 and 11 p.m. each night depending on the crowd.
Ewe will enjoy the displays
County fairs are the culmination of 4-Hers’ project work, whether it’s treats, animals (yes, especially sheep, hence the appropriate pun) or crafts. While judging began as early as Wednesday for visual arts and food, Saturday is where all eyes will be on dairy, rabbit, meat goat, bucket calf and beef exhibits. Plenty of ribbons are distributed, too.
Yeehaw!
Kaw Valley Rodeo is back yet again at the park’s Wells Arena. According to county officials, the rodeo in 2022 surpassed 6,000 attendees for the second year in a row. However, Saturday is the last day for this year’s action, starting at 8 p.m. You can find a good seat as early as 6:30 p.m. when the gates open. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children aged 5-12. Kids under the age of 4 get in free.
What else?
Vendor booths of various organizations are located on the fairgrounds.
There is a pedal tractor pull at 7 p.m. Sunday in Hurlburt Hall, while the Fair Olympics will be at 10 a.m. Monday on the south side of Pottorf Hall.
Dang it. I missed out!
Plan ahead in advance for next year’s, tentatively scheduled for July 25-29, 2024.