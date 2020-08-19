Doors opened at Wabaunsee schools as scheduled Tuesday. Teachers welcomed nearly all the students for in-person classes.
“We have approximately 5% to 7% that are remote learning and the rest of the students are on-site,” said superintendent Brad Starnes.
The Wabaunsee school district is the only area district to not push back its start date. The district has about 445 students, and 18 elected to start the year remotely but they have the option to go in-person at any time, Starnes said.
When the students arrived Tuesday morning, it was almost like any other year’s first day — children were excited to see each other and their teachers. But there were noticeable differences, Starnes said.
On any first day of school, teachers will talk about rules and expectations. This year, that talk included correct protocol for COVID-19.
“Lots of teaching about hygiene, how to use the thermal imaging cameras, all the things with sanitization and hand sanitizers, how to wear the mask or take the mask off, which direction we’re going (in the) hallways and all those kind of things,” he said.
Starnes said the best way to override any apprehension or anxiety people have is to teach expectations right from the start. By doing that, it becomes second nature.
“Our theme this year is personal responsibility,” he said. “We’re a ‘Leader in Me’ school that believes students are responsible for their own destiny.”
Responsibility is also on the district to do what they can to reduce COVID-19 risk. Before school started, the district put in place HEPA fan units in all the classrooms and upgraded the filters in the air handler units.
“In the future, we’ll look to get their plasma additions to the air handler units, which basically clean the air of any pollutants, whether it’s a virus, whether it’s germs, allergies, whatever it may be — it cleans all those things,” he said. “We felt it important to control what we could control. And the air is very important to be able to control that.”
They also have put electrostatic disinfectant sprayers in the classrooms and are using them in vehicles and buses.
Thermal imaging cameras will take the temperatures of everyone who comes into the building. The system can scan up to 16 people at a time. Students who have been outside in the heat or running around can wait for their scan to avoid false readings.
They have a plan in place if it were to become necessary to transfer to a remote model.
As of Monday, the Wabaunsee County Health Department reported seven active COVID-19 cases in the county of about 7,000 people.