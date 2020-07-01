In light of the new plan to combat racism on K-State’s campus, a university document shows the limitations of what officials can do regarding free speech.
On Wednesday, The Mercury reviewed a 2017 presentation from the university’s Office of General Counsel that explained K-State’s “hate speech” policy.
The document largely spells out what the university cannot do as a government organization subject to the First Amendment.
The general counsel’s presentation reiterated the First Amendment, which protects freedom of speech and prohibits government organizations from interfering or impeding on that freedom, with very narrow, limited exceptions. Per the presentation, those include:
• “true threats, which are criminal threats directed at people with the intent of placing the victim in fear of bodily harm or death
• fighting words (personally abusive epithets in your face, tending to cause an immediate violent reaction)
• incitement to imminent lawless action (e.g., incitement to riot)
• criminal or illegal conduct (e.g. vandalism, assault, riots,blackmail, defamation, perjury, child pornography, discrimination)
• seriously disruptive actions (e.g. occupying a building; shouting down a lecturer)”
The presentation emphasis is that the university cannot “censor, prohibit, ‘chill’ or punish protected expression, even if it’s biased, rude, mean, hateful, offensive, bigoted, wrong, immoral or deeply distressing.”
Additionally, the university cannot enact or enforce any “hate speech” codes or overzealous anti-harassment policies, prohibit “microagressions” or require “trigger warnings,” issue unofficial bias investigations or warnings, designate “speech zones” or disinvite controversial speakers, per the presentation. Neither can the university force students to sign onto mandatory civility statements or codes.
Instead, university policy encourages administrators and employees to “lead by example, talk about aspirational values and encourage respectful engagement by all,” while allowing them to act when speech violates any of the exceptions to the First Amendment.
On matters of alleged discrimination, the university document says “hate speech” is still protected unless it falls under the narrow definition of discrimination or meets another of the exceptions to freedom of speech. For harassment to be considered discrimination that can be legally restricted, university officials say it must be conduct toward a person or persons based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, age, ancestry, disability, genetic information, military or veteran status that:
• creates an intimidating, hostile or offensive academic, work or housing environment for someone,
• is severe or pervasive,
• unreasonably interferes with their education or work,
• under a “reasonable person standard”
Harassment would have to be intention to meet that level of discrimination in an academic context, the university document says.
Although the presentation says K-State leaders may use the university’s Principles of Community as examples of aspirational and encouraged behavior, they may not do anything to require students to follow those principles. Some leeway is allowed in professional and academic environments, but only to the degree that university leaders are ensuring education can continue.
The presentation acknowledges that students may be first experiencing freedom of speech issues, particularly with what it calls “ultra-conservative or alt-right” groups on campus, but it emphasizes that the right to freedom of speech is apolitical and must be for everyone. It references several historic events with censorship and encourages employees to educate students about the history of government censorship.
“There is an understandable instinct to protect people from words that hurt, insult, or offend them,” the document states. “So sometimes the first impulse is to suppress or censor those messages. But history has taught us that censorship is used mostly (almost always) to restrict and harm the most vulnerable, the most powerless, and the most marginalized in our society.”
The document recommends K-State leaders instead focus their efforts on educating students about the university’s values, its role and authority (or lack thereof) in freedom of speech issues, the historic value of freedom of speech, their individual rights and voices as students and the value of other students’ voices.
“(We also can) help students understand that while neither they nor the University has the power to prevent others’ messages, we all do have control over our own reactions — thoughts, feelings, and responses, including ignoring unworthy messages or engaging in dialogue and making counter-arguments.”
Freedom of speech issue
On Monday, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education — an institute that protects freedom of speech, religious liberty and freedom of expression, freedom of conscience and due process on college campuses — sent Myers and other university leaders a letter cautioning K-State against what it saw as problematic language when Myers said the university was “looking at its options” in response to McNeil’s tweets.
The foundation, which previously gave K-State a green light rating for the university’s freedom of speech policies in 2017, warned K-State that the First Amendment “bars KSU from punishing or investigating McNeil for his tweets.” Additionally, the foundation’s letter reiterated that there’s no First Amendment exception for hate speech.
Katlyn Patton, program manager for the foundation and the letter’s author, told The Mercury on Wednesday that the foundation monitors campus free speech incidents around the country, but the K-State incident with Jaden McNeil picked up a lot of national attention this past week.
Patton said from the foundation’s perspective, K-State officials largely have been taking the proper legal courses of action, and that Myers’ statement on Monday rightfully acknowledged student anger about the tweet while explaining that the university has to respect freedom of speech.
“It’s a two-sided coin,” she said. “The First Amendment protects Jaden McNeil’s tweet, which of course has offended a great number of people, but the First Amendment also protects individuals’ rights to speak up and say, ‘We don’t like this, we don’t think this is OK.’
“FIRE’s concern is that Kansas State, as a public university, will continue to respect the fact that they don’t get to choose which ‘side’ of this conversation is so offensive or not okay that it deserves punishment,” Patton added. “Even in very, very high tension climates, such as the one we find ourselves in now, the university has to stand by its legal obligations and by, in K-State’s case, their very impressive commitment to uphold those obligations.”
K-State is one of 54 universities across the country that have received FIRE’s green light rating, and Patton said that while the foundation mostly evaluates universities’ written policies on freedom of expression in granting that rating, it also takes into consideration incidents such as K-State’s and how university officials actually follow their policies. Additionally, K-State in 2017 adopted the “Chicago statement” — an administrative policy statement on protecting freedom of speech, including “offensive or disagreeable” ideas, that FIRE considers the “gold standard” of campus free speech policies.