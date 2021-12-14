Kansas State University President Richard Myers delivered some of his final remarks as leader of the university Monday.
About 100 university officials and student leaders had a retirement reception for Myers Monday afternoon in the K-State Student Union Ballroom that included a pep rally of sorts, with a performance from members of the K-State Marching Band, color guard and cheer team.
Myers said it’s been a joy to work for the university, and that the university has “something very, very special” going on.
“Truly, I don’t think I’ve done anything here,” Myers said. “I think what I’ve done is just a reflection of you and the way we’ve worked together. I love you all.”
The ceremony featured a video with photos from throughout Myers’ time as president, starting with images of a young Richard and Mary Jo, morphing to present day.
KSU distinguished professor of music Wayne Goins presented Myers with a custom-made gold gift box from a company called Boombox Gifts that is filled with messages and photos of goodwill from Myers’ friends, colleagues and students. Goins was part of the search committee to find Myers’ replacement.
Laurel Littrell, director of library planning and assessment, read an excerpt from Myers’ 2009 autobiography, “Eyes on the Horizon: Serving on the Front Lines of National Security,” and also presented a plaque to the Myers’ from K-State Faculty Senate.
K-State provost Chuck Taber said he was “a little intimidated” by his initial interaction with Myers when he joined the university in 2018, joking that he didn’t know whether he should salute him upon first meeting.
“He put me at ease within five seconds,” Taber said. “I was impressed by how down-to-earth and humble he was. … Dick, you’re tough and tender.”
Taber presented Mary Jo Myers with a bouquet of flowers, and Richard Myers with a gift bag featuring a small commemorative award inside.
Myers is the university’s 14th president. He announced his retirement in May. The Kansas Board of Regents voted on Dec. 1 to make Richard Linton of North Carolina State University as K-State’s 15th president.
Myers initially served as interim president before permanently taking on the role. He said it was “not on his bucket list at all” to become president of a university, let alone his alma mater. He said it took regular visits to campus to “turn my mind in the right direction.” Myers reminisced about some of his favorite moments at the university.
“Just being on campus in fall when the band is practicing before Friday football,” Myers said, “just listening to that through the trees, around the corner, is cool.”
Mary Jo Myers was emotional when she said the best title she’s ever held is “First Lady of Kansas State.” She said being at the university has “restored her faith” in humanity. She joked that she hopes there “isn’t another job” after this.
“Thank you, because it’s the longest my husband has ever held a job,” Mary Jo said.
Myers graduated from K-State in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He joined the Air Force through the KSU ROTC program and later received a master’s degree in business administration from Auburn University in 1977. He also graduated from Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base in 1977, U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks in 1981, and the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard in 1991.
A native of Merriam, Kansas, Myers retired as a four-star general in the Air Force. He served as the 15th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2001 to 2005 and was the principal military adviser to the U.S. president, secretary of defense, and the National Security Council. In 2006, K-State named the military science building Gen. Richard B. Myers Hall in honor of his service.
Richard Linton will assume the duties of K-State president on Feb. 14 next year.