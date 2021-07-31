The Kansas Board of Regents is seeking input to create a profile of what K-State will look for in a new university president.
Blake Flanders, regents president and CEO, said Friday at the Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat that the board has hired a search consultant and is scheduling listening sessions to help determine criteria for hiring.
President Richard Myers announced in May that he planned to retire at the end of the 2021 calendar year. Myers, 79, is a retired four-star army general and the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He became K-State president in 2016. Earlier this month, the board named the 25-member search committee.
Flanders said Linda Cook, K-State chief of staff, and her office will be organizing the sessions.
“I encourage everyone who wants some input to go to those listening sessions and say, ‘Here’s what we want in the next president of Kansas State,’” Flanders said.
He said the search committee will compile all of that information to use in the hiring process.
“Our search chair, Carl Ice, will take all of that and develop a leadership profile, which is kind of a job description,” he said.