Tom and Deanna Kohley weren’t sure what they were going to get when they bought a pregnant donkey several weeks ago at an exotics farm in Texas.
The Kohleys own a donkey rescue in Missouri. They had taken their new jenny, named Jayla, to the K-State Veterinary Health Center to make sure she had a healthy delivery.
On Friday, they got the call.
Jayla had just given birth, and Dr. Laurie Beard, head of equine medicine and surgery at K-State, was phoning to tell them about the baby.
“Dr. Laurie said, ‘She has stripes!’” Deanna Kohley said in a phone interview Tuesday. “And we said, ‘Yay!’ We were so happy.”
The baby is a zonkey named Zyla. A zonkey is the rare offspring of a donkey mother and zebra father.
Zyla was born Friday and is now home and doing well, Kohley said. The baby is mostly gray-brown, but her legs have the signature zebra stripes.
◊◊◊◊◊
The Kohleys run a nonprofit rescue called T&D Donkey Rescue, which has about 100 equines, mostly donkeys. They take in animals that are at-risk, neglected, abandoned or abused. Many of the animals live out their days on the 800-acre farm, but some are adopted out to good homes, Deanna Kohley said.
A few weeks ago, they drove 13 hours to an exotic game farm in Texas to see what they thought was a mammoth jenny. (An American Mammoth Jackstock donkey is a certain large breed.) It turned out that the mother, named Jayla, was a standard jenny, but they decided they couldn’t leave her.
They could tell Jayla was pregnant, but they didn’t know who the sire was. The possibilities included two Grevy’s zebra stallions who were also on the farm.
The Kohleys decided to take Jayla to K-State to give birth because they had taken many animals there before.
“They’ve save a lot of lives for us at the rescue,” Deanna said. “That’s the one hospital that we trust 100%.” She said K-State has done C-sections and leg surgeries for their animals before.
Deanna also said the previous owners told her Jayla was friendly, but she isn’t. She said the donkey isn’t halter-broke and doesn’t let people touch her.
“If baby got into trouble, there was no way I could handle the jenny and help deliver a foal,” she said. “And a local vet doesn’t have hospital setting. You know, we’re rural, and rural farm vets just don’t have that kind of facility.”
Beard said K-State offered not just equine experts but also exotic animal experts who could use tranquilizer darts if needed.
“She brought the jenny to us several reasons. She wanted to make sure it would be in a hospital if there were any problems, like dystocia,” she said, which is essentially difficult labor, or when the baby gets stuck. “We have to have the ability to deal with dystocia, get ahold of the jenny and get her anesthetized. Most equine veterinary hospitals don’t have the space or the personnel. We really relied on exotics team. We have anesthesiologists. We have a lot more personnel to be available if something happens.”
Beard said about 17 people at K-State were involved in the birth.
“We had probably at least three senior faculty, probably four residents and 10 students involved,” she said. “It was pretty labor intensive right after birth.”
◊◊◊◊◊
Zyla went home to Liberal, Missouri, which is 20 miles north and east of Pittsburg, Kansas, on Monday.
Kohley said the new arrival is happy and healthy.
“Oh my gosh, she’s so full of life,” said Kohley, whose dogs were barking in the background as a delivery vehicle with formula arrived. “She’s zesty. She’s doing well. She’s nursing really well. I spend about 20 hours a day with her. She eats every hour and a half around the clock. We actually live out here with her. We don’t just put her in a stall. We take her out for exercise. She races around, plays. She’s full of energy.”
Kohley said she had rescued horses her whole life, but horses were really rough on her body. Deanna and Tom were driving in Arkansas one day enjoying the fall colors. They saw some donkeys and both thought they were pretty cool.
“We didn’t decide anything right then, but a couple of months later, we were contacted about taking two donkeys left in a slaughter pen,” she said. “We said absolutely, and we’ve never looked back. Donkeys are so smart, so misunderstood. They’re just amazing animals.”
Kohley added that they’re not for everybody, and they shouldn’t be family pets. People who take them need to be prepared to work with the animals.
But, she said, she’s passionate about donkeys.
“It’s my way to continue to give back to the equine world,” she said.
◊◊◊◊◊
Zonkeys usually come from captivity, but most are sterile, and they’re so rare that no reliable statistics exist on how many there are.
A zebroid is the offspring of any cross between a zebra and any other equine. Like horses, both animals are in the Equidae family and the Equus genus.
Usually, the father is a zebra stallion. In that case, the baby is usually called a zonkey, but also, according to some sources, can be called a zenkey, zebronkey, a zebrass or a zedonk.
If the father (sire) is a donkey and the mother (dam) is a zebra, the offspring is called a donkra or, according to some sources, a zedonk.
(There is also such a thing as a horse/zebra hybrid, called a “hebra,” though that’s even more rare.)
“Zonkeys are incredibly rare,” Beard said, explaining that because of the difference in the number of chromosomes each animal has, many matings don’t result in a foal. “It’s my first one. It’s highly unusual.”
Zebras have 44 chromosomes, and donkeys have 62 chromosomes. When they are crossbred, the offspring has 53 chromosomes.
Zonkeys can be up to 5 feet tall and weigh up to 1,000 pounds.
Zonkeys don’t always make the same braying or “hee haw” sound that donkeys usually make. Kohley said Zyla’s sound is “almost a laughing noise that is throaty.” Deanna called Zyla’s birth a “miracle,” and she said she herself is still taking in all the information she can.
“I don’t know anything about zonkeys, and I’m learning,” she said. “I can’t imagine another zonkey in my life. I’m so glad. I’m super grateful for K-State.”